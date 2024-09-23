Samsung is reportedly expected to launch the Galaxy S24 FE, although there is no official confirmation yet. The South Korean smartphone maker has begun the pre-reserve process for its upcoming flagship Galaxy Tab S10 series, with the pre-reservation period ending on September 24. The Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to be unveiled on September 26, and the Galaxy S24 FE may debut alongside it.

The Galaxy S24 FE is a Fan Edition smartphone that offers features similar to the mainline Galaxy S series but at a more affordable price due to minor downgrades. Previous leaks have suggested the codename (R12), colours, specifications, and launch window. According to The Verge, the smartphone’s model number (SM-S721U) was spotted in EE’s database (a UK carrier) as well as on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website under the model number (SM-S721B/DS). Additionally, the smartphone appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website and the FCC in August, listed with the model numbers SM-S721U and SM-S721B/DS, respectively. A support page for the model number was briefly listed on Samsung France’s website. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: What to Expect

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset or a Exynos 2400 chip, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Samsung has previously followed the dual chip strategy by offering Snapdragon chipset in some region while offering its Exynos chipset in others, similar strategy could be followed for S24 FE as well.

The Galaxy S24 FE is likely to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and brightness of up to 1,900 nits. The display will be surrounded by a 1.99 mm bezel.

According to the previous leaks, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a design similar to the S23 FE, with a three-rear-camera setup and a front-facing selfie camera. The primary camera is anticipated to be 50MP, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP 3x optical zoom lens. A 10MP selfie camera is also expected. Based on leaked details from Android Headlines, the S24 FE is expected to be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on both the front and back. The phone's body might be encased in an aluminium frame with a polished finish.

The device is anticipated to measure 162 x 77.3 x 8 mm and will likely be available in light green, yellow, light blue, grey, and black. For context, last year’s FE smartphone was offered two colours that were exclusive to Samsung’s store.