Samsung planning to launch Its first rollable smartphone next year: Report

In recent months, the foldable market has seen new products such as the upgraded Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and OnePlus Open. Huawei rolled out the first tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT, earlier this month. The competition appears to be pushing Samsung to release its rollable smartphone in 2025. If launched, it will be the first rollable smartphone available for purchase. South Korean company LG was reportedly close to launching a rollable device but shut down its mobile division in 2021 before it could be released. OPPO showcased a rollable prototype in 2021, and Motorola presented the concept Rizr rollable in 2023. TECNO unveiled the Phantom Ultimate with a rollable display last year. However, none of these devices have become commercially available.

