Samsung planning to launch Its first rollable smartphone next year: Report

The rollable smartphone is expected to feature a 12.4-inch screen and an under-display camera that conceals the front camera for selfies and video calls

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its rollable smartphone in second half of the next year. The device is expected to feature a 12.4-inch screen and an under-display camera that conceals the front camera for selfies and video calls, according to 9to5Google. Samsung unveiled a rollable display of similar size at the SID Display Week 2024 event, and it seems the company may be incorporating that screen technology into the rollable smartphone.
Samsung already has a rollable OLED screen called Rollable Flex, designed for smartphones, tablets, and various other mobile devices.
 

In recent months, the foldable market has seen new products such as the upgraded Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and OnePlus Open. Huawei rolled out the first tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT, earlier this month. The competition appears to be pushing Samsung to release its rollable smartphone in 2025. If launched, it will be the first rollable smartphone available for purchase. South Korean company LG was reportedly close to launching a rollable device but shut down its mobile division in 2021 before it could be released. OPPO showcased a rollable prototype in 2021, and Motorola presented the concept Rizr rollable in 2023. TECNO unveiled the Phantom Ultimate with a rollable display last year. However, none of these devices have become commercially available.

In recent news, Samsung has started the pre-reservation process for its upcoming flagship Galaxy Tab S10 series. Customers can secure their device by paying a token fee of Rs 1,000 and can receive benefits of up to Rs 3,499 on the new Galaxy Tab S10 tablets.


