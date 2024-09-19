Business Standard
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung sets Galaxy M55s India launch for September 23: What to expect

Samsung sets Galaxy M55s India launch for September 23: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy M55s will feature a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display and will include dual-recording functionality with front and rear cameras simultaneously

Samsung Galaxy M55s

Samsung Galaxy M55s

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced the launch of its Galaxy M55s 5G smartphone in India on September 23. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several key details about the upcoming device, including display specifications and camera features. The Samsung Galaxy M55s will be available on Samsung’s website, the e-commerce platform Amazon, and select retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy M55s: Details
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samsung stated that the Galaxy M55s 5G smartphone will sport a “fusion design” in a sleek and lightweight form factor. The smartphone will measure 7.8mm in thickness and will be available in two colours: Coral Green and Thunder Black.
 
The Galaxy M55s will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED Plus display with FullHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the smartphone will incorporate Samsung’s Vision Booster technology to enhance visuals under bright outdoor conditions.

More From This Section

Amazfit T-Rex 3

Amazfit launches rugged T-Rex 3 smartwatch with OpenAI powered AI assistant

Honor Pad X8a

Honor Pad X8a Android tablet with 8,300 mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro

Belkin launches Apple-certified Auto-Tracking Stand Pro for MagSafe iPhones

OnePlus Nord Buds 3

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 launches in India with ANC and improved bass: Details

Lava Blaze 3 5G

Lava launches Blaze 3 5G budget smartphone: Check price, specs, and more


For imaging, the smartphone will have a 50MP primary camera at the rear with optical image stabilisation (OIS) to reduce blur in images. It will also feature a 50MP front camera. Together, the rear and front cameras will enable the Dual Recording feature, allowing users to record videos using both cameras simultaneously. Furthermore, Samsung indicated that the Galaxy M55s will include the Nightography feature for low-light photography.
Samsung Galaxy M55s: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED+, FullHD+, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 45W

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy F05

Samsung launches budget Galaxy F05 smartphone with leather finish: Details

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

Samsung begins pre-reserve for upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series in India

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung announces offers, 24-month no-cost EMI on Galaxy S24 Ultra: Details

Samsung Galaxy M05

Samsung launches Galaxy M05 budget smartphone in India at Rs 7,999: Details

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung to use anti-reflective displays on Galaxy Tab S10 series: Report

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung India smartphone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon