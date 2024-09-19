Samsung has announced the launch of its Galaxy M55s 5G smartphone in India on September 23. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several key details about the upcoming device, including display specifications and camera features. The Samsung Galaxy M55s will be available on Samsung’s website, the e-commerce platform Amazon, and select retail outlets.

Samsung stated that the Galaxy M55s 5G smartphone will sport a “fusion design” in a sleek and lightweight form factor. The smartphone will measure 7.8mm in thickness and will be available in two colours: Coral Green and Thunder Black.

The Galaxy M55s will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED Plus display with FullHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the smartphone will incorporate Samsung’s Vision Booster technology to enhance visuals under bright outdoor conditions.

For imaging, the smartphone will have a 50MP primary camera at the rear with optical image stabilisation (OIS) to reduce blur in images. It will also feature a 50MP front camera. Together, the rear and front cameras will enable the Dual Recording feature, allowing users to record videos using both cameras simultaneously. Furthermore, Samsung indicated that the Galaxy M55s will include the Nightography feature for low-light photography.

Samsung Galaxy M55s: Expected specifications