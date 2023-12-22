Sensex (    %)
                        
Samsung Galaxy S24 series: What to expect from upcoming premium smartphones

Samsung is expected to announce its premium flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024. Here is a roundup of expected specifications and features based on news reports

Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

South Korean electronics maker Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil its premium flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024. Though there has been no official confirmation on the launch event and devices details, Samsung is expected to launch three models in the series – the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Here is a roundup of expected specifications and features based on news reports:

The Galaxy S24 model is expected to sport a 6.2-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display of up to 2,600 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S24 Plus model is expected to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display of brightness and refresh rate similar to the vanilla model. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with subtle curvature on the sides and support for Samsung SPen.
All three smartphones in the series are likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with base model configuration going up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage on the vanilla and Plus model, and up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage on the top-end Ultra model. Battery on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are expected to be 4,000 mAh, 4,900 mAh, and 5,000 mAh, respectively.

As for the cameras, all three smartphones in the series would likely retain the same camera set-up on the back that Samsung offered in the predecessor. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are expected to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor that can record videos at up to 8K resolution. Both these smartphones are expected to feature 3x telephoto cameras. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to sport a 200MP primary sensor, and a telephoto camera that can go up to 10x zoom using software optimisation. The Ultra model would likely offer an 8K resolution video recording option too.

While all three models are expected to get an IP68 rating, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus would likely get aluminium body whereas the Ultra would feature titanium body. 

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

