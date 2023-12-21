Winter Solstice 2023: Know more about why Dec 21 is longest night of year

With the year approaching its end, the earth is about to witness a remarkable event in its journey around the sun — the winter solstice.

This astronomical phenomenon, which in 2023 will happen on December 21, results in this day being the shortest day and the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

The winter solstice isn't simply a day, however, a unique moment in time when the Earth's axial tilt is farthest away from the sun. This tilt, at roughly 23.4 degrees, implies that the North Pole is aligned at its maximum distance from the sun, making sunlight spread thinly over the hemisphere and making the shortest way through the sky.

Winter Solstice 2023: Insights

This will prompt minimal measures of daylight and increased cover of darkness that has been noticed and revered by cultures around the world for centuries.

The winter solstice in 2023 marks not only the official beginning of winter, but also an ancient moment of reflection on the cyclical nature of the seasons.



Winter solstice 2023: Date and Time This year, the winter solstice occurs on December 21 or 22. At 10:27 PM (EST) on December 21, 2023, the winter solstice will happen. The winter solstice will be seen in India on December 22 at 8:57 AM. In the Northern Hemisphere, the day will be the shortest of the year, lasting about 7 hours and 14 minutes. As the sun shows up at its absolute bottom in the Northern Hemisphere, it flags a turning moment where the gradual waning of daylight hours is reversed, and the commitment of expanding light starts anew.

Then, on December 22, the axis that is farthest from the sun will be chosen for Earth. This shows that contrasted with the summer solstice, the winter solstice's day is 8 hours, 49 minutes shorter.

Winter Solstice: Overview

This celestial event has profound cultural importance across different societies. Ancient structures like Stonehenge in England and temple pyramids in Cahokia, Illinois, line up with the solstice sun, demonstrating the significance of this day to our ancestors.

In current times, the solstice is still celebrated in various ways, from the lighting of candles to imply the arrival of light to celebrations that honor the sun's "rebirth."

The purpose behind the increased darkness on this day lies in the Earth's tilt. Throughout the winter solstice, the Northern Hemisphere turns from the sun, resulting in the sun's rays striking the hemisphere at an oblique point.

This results in longer shadows and shorter days, and the longest night of the year. During the summer solstice, the same hemisphere experiences the longest daytime hours.