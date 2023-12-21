Capcom's Resident Evil 4 arrives on Apple Store for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Japanese video game publisher Capcom has officially launched the Resident Evil 4 for Apple devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones. At the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple announced that its A17 Pro chip on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are capable of running console-level games like Resident Evil 4. Along with iPhone 15 Pro models, iPad Pro M1 and iPad Pro M2, and Macs with M1, M2 and M3 chips support Capcom’s Resident Evil 4.

The App Store listing for the game states that the video game requires 70GB of on-device storage space. It also states that a limited part of the base game can be played for free while full access will require in-app purchase. Capcom has stated that saved data within the game cannot be shared between MacOS and iOS devices.

List of compatible devices

iPhone

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPad

iPad Pro (3rd generation)

iPad Pro (5th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generation)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (6th generation)

Mac

Requires macOS 13.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later

Last Month, Capcom released Resident Evil Village for Apple iPhone 15 Pro models and iPads with M1 chip or later. The game is available on the App Store for iOS and iPadOS. The trial version of the game is free-to-play, while the full game is available for $39.99.