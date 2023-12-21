Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Capcom's Resident Evil 4 arrives on Apple Store for iPhones, iPads and Macs

The Resident Evil 4 is available for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Apple Silicon-powered select iPads and Macs

Resident Evil 4 on iPhone 15 Pro, Resident Evil 4 on iPad M1, Resident Evil 4 on iPad M2, Resident Evil 4 on iPhone details, Resident Evil 4 on iPhone 15 Price

Image: App Store

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese video game publisher Capcom has officially launched the Resident Evil 4 for Apple devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones. At the launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple announced that its A17 Pro chip on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are capable of running console-level games like Resident Evil 4. Along with iPhone 15 Pro models, iPad Pro M1 and iPad Pro M2, and Macs with M1, M2 and M3 chips support Capcom’s Resident Evil 4.

The App Store listing for the game states that the video game requires 70GB of on-device storage space. It also states that a limited part of the base game can be played for free while full access will require in-app purchase. Capcom has stated that saved data within the game cannot be shared between MacOS and iOS devices.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

List of compatible devices

iPhone
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPad
  • iPad Pro (3rd generation)
  • iPad Pro (5th generation)
  • iPad Air (5th generation)
  • iPad Pro (11-inch) (4th generation)
  • iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (6th generation)

Mac
  • Requires macOS 13.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later

Last Month, Capcom released Resident Evil Village for Apple iPhone 15 Pro models and iPads with M1 chip or later. The game is  available on the App Store for iOS and iPadOS. The trial version of the game is free-to-play, while the full game is available for $39.99.

Also Read

Next-gen iPad Pro, iPad Air to debut in March as Apple plans lineup upgrade

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models, select iPads get Resident Evil Village: Details

Apple to launch a bigger iPad Air with Pro backplane in early 2024: Report

Apple plans to update entire iPad lineup throughout next year: Report

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

Winter Solstice 2023: Know more about why Dec 21 is longest night of year

Generative AI smartphones' market share to reach 40% by 2027: Counterpoint

Samsung self-repair program expands to more devices, countries: Details

More than 80% Indian CEOs investing in GenAI for competitive edge: Report

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G set to launch in India on December 26

Topics : Mobile gaming market Gaming gaming phone Video games

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon