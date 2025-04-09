Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to initially launch in select regions only: Report

After reportedly delaying the launch of its ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung is now expected to release the device in select markets only. According to a report by 9To5Google, Samsung could launch the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13, initially limited to the South Korean and Chinese markets.
The smartphone was earlier expected to debut in April, with a potentially wider regional introduction including India. Last month, the device was also reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at a possible future release in the country. Samsung had also shown the S25 Edge at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, suggesting that a broader launch might still happen later this year. ALSO READ | Samsung's latest patent reveals four-fold smartphone design: Check details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect
Shown at MWC 2025, the Galaxy S25 Edge features a flat-frame design with a frosted glass back. The rear camera setup includes two sensors placed on a raised vertical module, setting it apart from other S25 models. Reports suggest the device is significantly thinner than the standard Galaxy S25, with a profile of just 5.84mm. It’s also expected to be lighter, likely due to changes in battery size and camera hardware.
Regarding the display, the S25 Edge may have a screen larger than the standard Galaxy S25—likely close to the 6.7-inch panel used in the S25 Plus. However, the device is expected to have a smaller 3,786mAh battery.
For imaging, the Galaxy S25 Edge could come with a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor, the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It may include a 12MP ultra-wide camera but is rumoured to not have a dedicated telephoto lens.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.66-inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: up to 512GB
- Rear camera: 200MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 10MP
- Battery: 3786mAh
- Thickness: 5.84mm
- Weight: 162g
- OS: Android 15-based One UI 7