Samsung launches Galaxy F54 5G phone at Rs 29,999: Specifications, unboxing

Offered in meteor blue and stardust silver colours, the Galaxy F54 5G comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 29,999

BS Web Team New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Tuesday launched in India the Galaxy F54 5G smartphone. It boasts features such as 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, super AMOLED Plus display of 120Hz refresh rate, and 6,000 mAh battery supported by 25W fast wired charging.
Offered in meteor blue and stardust silver colours, the Galaxy F54 5G comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 29,999. It will be available on Flipkart, Samsung online and at select retail stores at an introductory price of Rs 27,999, which includes Rs 2,000 instant discount on select banks cards.

“At Samsung, our mission is to empower our customers’ lives through powerful devices. The launch of Galaxy F54 5G signifies our unwavering dedication to meaningful innovation, enabling users to unlock their full potential. With features such as Nightography and Astrolapse, combined with an unmatched 120 Hz Super AMOLED+ display, 6000 mAh battery and 4 generations of OS updates, we are ensuring a revolutionary user experience with Galaxy F54 5G,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Division, Samsung India.
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy F54 5G is powered by Samsung Exynos 1380 system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is based on Android 13 operating system with OneUI 5.1 interface layered on top with built-in apps and features from Samsung such as Wallet, Voice Focus, and more. It is the first smartphone in the Galaxy F-series to receive up to four-generation (or four years) of OS updates and five years of security update.
The Galaxy F54 5G sports a 6.7-inch fullHD sAMOLED+ display of 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports Samsung Vision Booster, which is said to improve display visibility by adjusting brightness and contrast based on ambient lighting conditions. Powering the smartphone is a 6,000 mAh battery.
 

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

