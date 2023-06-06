close

WWDC23: What's new coming with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, other Apple platforms

Besides the platforms update, Apple detailed the new features coming to its ecosystem devices such AirPods. Below are the details

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
Apple on June 5 detailed the new feature and tools coming to its platforms later this year. These platforms include iOS 17 for iPhone, iPadOS 17 for iPad, macOS Sonoma for Macs, watchOS 10 for Watch series, and tvOS for Apple TV. Besides, the American technology giant detailed the new features coming to its ecosystem devices such AirPods. Below are the details:

iOS 17

  • Phone app – personalised contact posters (pictures and emojis) that would be visible as contact cards and during call.
  • Live Voicemail – Live transcription in real time on the screen, handled on-device for privacy.
  • FaceTime – Leave a message, if the person on the other side is not available.
  • Messages – Search filters, catch-up icon to quickly move on top of the conversation, audio message transcription, inline location sharing, check-in to auto inform friends and family if you have reached destination, ‘+’ menu on bottom left side with stickers now part of it
  • NameDrop – to share contact by bringing the phones close together
  • Keyboard – Autocorrect, powered by on-device learning, gets refreshed design with a single tap option menu. Predicted text in-line as you type. Dictation, is now part of the keyboard.
  • Journal – a new app that is coming later this year. Suggestions to inspire writing, including contact locations, music, and others. Supports end-to-end encryption and on-device processing.
  • Standby – a new full screen experience with always-on display (clock) when the iPhone is on charging.
  • Siri – ‘Hey’ is no more part of wake-up voice command. Siri wakes up with just ‘Siri’ command.
The above features are on top of accessibility features, which Apple detailed recently. Click here to know about the accessibility features coming with iOS 17.

iPadOS 17

  • Widgets – now with better interactivity
  • Lock screen – iPhone-like interactive lock screen arrives on iPad, but with left-aligned area for widgets (in horizontal orientation). Live Activities also arrive on iPad with iPadOS 17.
  • PDFs – Identify fields and allow easy auto-fill. Signing PDFs is natively supported. Notes app gets PDF support with full view and annotate function. Live collaboration works with PDFs in Notes app.

macOS Sonoma

  • iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 features will be available on macOS Sonoma.
  • Widgets – could be moved from notification center to desktop. Instantly fades in background with main apps on front for least distractions. Widget gallery for easy desktop placement. iPhone widgets could be transferred, if the phone is nearby or on the same Wi-Fi network.
  • Gaming – Game mode prioritized games on CPU and GPU. Works with any games. Death Stranding Director’s Cut game is coming to Macs later this year.
  • Video conferencing – presenter overlay (small and large) to make you part of your presentation. Reactions are coming to video conferencing apps such as FaceTime, Zoom, Teams, and Webex.
  • Safari – Locks private browsing windows, blocks trackers from loading, profiles for multi-account access on single device, web apps with option to pin them on the dock.

watchOS 10

  • Widgets now part of core experience with crown now set to scroll widgets, and the widgets are interactive.
  • Corner icons in fitness app, and digital crown now shows full screen views.
  • Rotating the digital crown opens up apps for more information.
  • Two new watch faces – Snoopy and Woodstock.

AirPods

  • Adaptive audio – dynamically balances transparency and noise cancellation for best in-the-moment experience. In conversational awareness reduces volume and enables transparency mode.
  • Auto-switching between ecosystem devices.

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

