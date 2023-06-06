close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Google rolling out AI powered smart compose feature in Chat on web

Google is rolling out a smart compose feature in its communication service 'Google Chat' on the web

IANS San Francisco
Google passkeys

Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 2:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google is rolling out a smart compose feature in its communication service 'Google Chat' on the web.

"This machine-learning powered feature suggests relevant contextual phrases as you type, saves you time by cutting back on repetitive writing, and also reduces spelling and grammatical errors," Google said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Monday.

The smart compose feature is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian.

This feature is helpful for users as it composes messages faster and easier, saving time and effort.

Moreover, it does not have admin control, and will be ON by default.

However, users can disable the feature by unchecking "Enable predictive suggestions as you compose a message on web and desktop" under smart compose within Chat settings, the company said.

Also Read

Google announces rolling out of new features for space managers in Chat

Google Chat lets users filter search results with search chips on web

Chat platform Discord acquires compliments-based social media app Gas

Google Meet users can now share access to presented content with attendees

Microsoft launches real-time voice translation feature in Skype using AI

Apple's pricey new Vision Pro headset is not something to be dismissed

WWDC23: What's new coming with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, other Apple platforms

Apple launches 15-inch MacBook Air, claims world's thinnest 15-inch laptop

Hit by hackers, high-profile YouTube channels lose entire content

Apple shares hit all-time high ahead of Worldwide Developers Conference '23

Meanwhile, in March this year, the company had announced that it was rolling out new features for space managers in Google Chat, including the ability to decide if members can add or remove members or groups to a space.

--IANS

aj/prw/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

Amazon adds Echo Pop to India line of Alexa-powered smart speakers: Details

Amazon Echo Pop
2 min read

Appropriate regulations on data safety, security needed: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

App Store developers generated $1.1 trn in total billings, sales in 2022

Apple App Store
2 min read

Danish PM delivers ChatGPT-written speech to highlight risks posed by tech

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark
3 min read

India has made giant leaps in science, tech & space research, says minister

Jitendra Singh, Ministry of Science and Technology
3 min read

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Cabinet approves world's largest food storage scheme, allocates Rs 1 trn

Anurag Thakur
2 min read

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon