Samsung offers cashback, no-cost EMI on Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE: Details

Samsung has announced limited-period offers on the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE flip-style foldable smartphones in India. As part of the promotion, buyers can avail bank cashback of up to Rs 12,000 on select cards or get an Upgrade Bonus of the same value on device trade-in. Samsung is also offering no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 24 months on both flip phones.
These offers are now live on Samsung’s official website for all variants of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE: Offers
Galaxy Z Flip 7:
- Launch price: Rs 1,09,999 onwards
- Offers: up to Rs 12,000 bank cashback / up to Rs 12,000 bonus on trade-in
- Net effective price: Rs 97,999
- No-interest EMI: up to 24 months
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE:
- Launch price: Rs 89,999 onwards
- Offers: up to Rs 10,000 bank cashback / up to Rs 10,000 bonus on trade-in
- Net effective price: Rs 79,999
- No-interest EMI: up to 24 months
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Price and variants
- 12GB + 256GB: Rs 1,09,999
- 12GB + 512GB: Rs 1,21,999
- Colours: Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jet Black, Mint (Samsung exclusive)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Price and variants
- 8GB + 128GB: Rs 89,999
- 8GB + 256GB: Rs 95,999
- Colours: Black, White
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specifications
- Main display: 6.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
- Cover screen: 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz
- Processor: Exynos 2500
- Cameras: 50MP + 12MP (rear) | 10MP (front)
- Battery: 4,300mAh
- Durability: Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48
- OS: Android 16, One UI 8
- Weight: 188g | Thickness: 6.5mm (unfolded)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Specifications
- Main display: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
- Cover screen: 3.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz
- Processor: Exynos 2400
- Cameras: 50MP + 12MP (rear) | 10MP (front)
- Battery: 4,300mAh
- Durability: Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48
- OS: Android 16, One UI 8
- Weight: 187g | Thickness: 6.9mm (unfolded)