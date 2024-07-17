Samsung to launch another foldable based on Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Oct: Report

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch an improved version of its book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, in select regions. According to a report by 9To5Google, the South Korean electronics maker is currently working on the model that is expected to take the “Ultra” or “Slim” tag.
Earlier this year, it was reported that Samsung would launch three foldable smartphones in the Galaxy Z series, including a new Ultra model. The smartphone is anticipated to be thinner than the regular fold model and may get the camera system from the company’ flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone.
According to 9To5Google, Samsung will be launching a new upgraded Galaxy Z Fold smartphone variant in October alongside the next-generation Galaxy S-series tablets. However, the availability of this foldable smartphone, which would likely be named the “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim” or “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra”, is expected to be limited to the company’s home country and to the Chinese market. This model is expected to boast thinner construction, a wider display, and an upgraded camera system.
To recap, here are the details of the recently launch Samsung Galaxy Z series foldable devices:
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: India pricing and variants
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 164,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 176,999
Colours: Silver Shadow, Navy, Pink
- 12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 200,999
Colours: Silver Shadow
Colours exclusively offered through Samsung online store: Black and White
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Specifications
- Cover display: 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)
- Main Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB
- Rear camera: 50MP with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom)
- Front camera (cover): 10MP
- Front camera (under-display): 4MP
- Battery: 4,400mAh
- Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: India pricing and variants
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 109,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 121,999
Colours: Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow
Colours exclusively offered through Samsung online store: Black, White, and Peach
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Specifications
- Cover display: 3.4-inch, super AMOLED, 60Hz refresh rate, 720 X 748 resolution
- Main Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB and 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary camera with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 10MP selfie camera
- Battery: 4,000mAh
- Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2