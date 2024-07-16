Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tech wrap Jul 16: OnePlus Nord 4, iOS 18 Public Beta, Dell AI laptops, more

OnePlus launched the Nord 4, its midrange smartphone packed with AI features. Apple released iOS 18 Public Beta. Dell introduced XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus laptops, based on Copilot Plus AI platform.

Tech wrap Jul 16

Tech wrap Jul 16

BS Tech New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

China’s OnePlus on July 16 launched the Nord 4 smartphone at its Summer Launch event, which was held in Milan, Italy. The smartphone boasts a metallic unibody design, but most importantly a suite of artificial intelligence features for media editing, audio transcriptions, text generation, and text summarisation. OnePlus stated that some of the AI features it previewed at the launch will arrive through firmware update later this year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


OnePlus on July 16 launched the Pad 2 at its Summer Launch event held in Milan, Italy. The second-generation tablet from the Chinese electronics maker is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, thereby bringing artificial intelligence features for improved productivity experience. Like the first-generation model, the Pad 2 is offered in Wi-Fi connectivity, but with the option for cellular data sharing when paired and connected with a supported OnePlus smartphone. The tablet also boasts connect sync feature, which simplifies data sharing with supported OnePlus devices. Alongside the Pad 2, OnePlus introduced the supported accessories such as the Stylo 2 and the OnePlus Smart Keyboard.


OnePlus introduced the Watch 2r and Nord Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds on July 16, alongside the Nord 4 and Pad 2 devices. OnePlus said the Watch 2r is a lighter and more accessible smartwatch, powered by Google’s Wear OS. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, meanwhile, features Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and a 12.4 mm titanised audio driver for clear sound quality.


Apple has released the first public beta of its upcoming iOS 18 operating system to eligible iPhones. The public beta offers early preview of upcoming apps, features, and technologies from Apple. In the first public beta, Apple previews lock screen customisation options, new control centre features, upgraded Messages app, and a redesigned Photos app.

More From This Section

iOS 18

iOS 18 could let you recover corrupt, accidentally deleted media files

Tech wrap Jul 15

Tech wrap Jul 15: iQOO Z9 Lite, Marshall Major V, Amkette Evofox Deck, more

iOS 18 Public beta

Apple releases iOS 18 public beta: What is new, eligible iPhones, and more

Space X Falcon 9 rocket

20 satellites to 'fall from sky' as SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket malfunctions

Google Private Space, Google Privacy app, Google Hidden app, How to hide app on Android, How to hide app on android smartphones, New Google Android features, New Android Apps, New Google Android privacy options

Google extends UltraHDR support to 3rd-party apps: What is it, how it works



Dell on July 16 launched its maiden Copilot Plus AI PCs in India, powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chips. The new Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 14 Plus laptops are the first by US-based PC maker based on Microsoft's new Copilot Plus PC platform, which brings exclusive artificial intelligence features. The new platform leverages the integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) of the Qualcomm processors for processing artificial intelligence workloads.


Apple has introduced the HomePod mini in midnight colour, made with 100 per cent recycled mesh fabric. Priced at Rs 10,990, the HomePod mini in midnight is available for pre-order, with sale set to commence from July 17. The Siri-powered smart speaker has previously been offered in other colours such as yellow, orange, blue, and white. The new midnight colour is in addition to these colours.


Apple is reportedly adding a new "Recovered" Photo album to the iPhone’s Photos app with the iOS 18 update. According to 9To5Mac, Apple has started rolling out the new feature to the beta version of iOS 18. This feature will enable users to see and recover previously damaged or lost images that are still stored on the device’s internal storage.


China's Lenovo announced a new addition to its tablet portfolio, the Lenovo Tab Plus. This Android tablet boasts an eight-speaker audio system, which it said is developed in collaboration with American audio brand JBL. The audio system supports Dolby Atmos and high-res audio (24-bit and 96kHz frequency) when using headphones.


Amazon Prime Day is here, and experts are reminding consumers to be wary of scams.


As many as 20 Starlink satellites are doomed to fall through the atmosphere and burn up as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has left them in a lower-than-intended orbit.  


India’s top smartphone brands — Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, Oppo, and Xiaomi — have introduced AI-powered features over the past year and a half. Google launched Gemini, Samsung unveiled Galaxy AI, and Apple released Apple Intelligence. Oppo and Xiaomi, based in China, are also integrating similar AI technologies into their devices.

Also Read

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and OnePlus Watch 2r

OnePlus expands ecosystem with Watch 2r, Nord Buds 3 Pro launch: Details

OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2 debuts with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip: Price, specs

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 with metallic body, AI features launched: Price, specs, more

OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2, Watch 2r and Nord Buds 3 Pro

OnePlus 'Summer Launch' event at 6:30 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

Tech wrap Jul 12

Tech wrap Jul 12: Reno 12 series, OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune, WhatsApp, more

Topics : OnePlus Apple TV Dell

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon