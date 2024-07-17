WhatsApp gets 'Favorites' filter for chats, calls: What is it, how it works

WhatsApp has announced the rollout of a “Favorites” filter for chats and calls. It is essentially a new filter wherein you can park all your favourite contacts for quick access without necessitating contacts search or scrolling through the endless list of active chats and recent call logs. The feature is being rolled out in graded manner, and will arrive in coming weeks across platforms, including Android and iOS apps, web client, and desktop app.

Meta-owned instant messaging platform stated that the “favorites” filter will let users quickly find the people and groups that matter most at the top of their calls tab and as a filter for chats. Favourites are set directly from the dedicated filter, named “Favorites”, visible alongside the existing filters – all, unread, and groups. That said, there are four options to filter chats now. In the calls tab, the option to add favourite has been available on top of the calls log.

WhatsApp Favorite filter: How to use it

To add to your ‘favorites’, select the ‘favorites’ filter from the chats screen, and select your contacts or groups there.

From the calls tab, tap ‘Add favorite’ and select your contacts or groups.

To manage your ‘favorites’, go to Settings > Favorites > Add to Favorites, and you can reorder them.

In related news, WhatsApp is exploring a Google Pixel-like transcription feature for voice messages. This feature is expected to be powered by Meta AI. Recently, WhatsApp update tracking platform WABetaInfo reported that the instant messaging platform has started testing this feature, which will allow users to see a textual transcription of a voice note sent to them. The report stated that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has made this new feature available to a select number of Android users in some regions.

Speaking of Meta AI, it is now available in the form of a chatbot and in-chat assistant on WhatsApp. Announcing the expansion of Meta AI in India, the US-based technology giant said that its AI-powered chatbot is “designed to assist you and improve your day-to-day life.” According to the company, the AI chatbot can gather information on a specific topic, answer factual questions, and offer assistance by offering advice and suggestions. In addition, Meta AI has image generation capabilities for creating images based on text prompts from users.