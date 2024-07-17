Business Standard
Apple to release these iOS 18 features on eligible iPhones by next year

iOS 18 is out in public beta and stable general release is slated to commence from later this year, but the initial release will not bring all the features that Apple announced at WWDC

Apple rolls out iOS 18 developer beta 2

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has released the iOS 18 public beta and stable general release is slated to commence from later this year, but the initial release will not bring all the features that Apple announced at its annual developer conference in June. According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple would not bring the updated version of the virtual assistant Siri with the initial roll out of iOS 18. Additionally, updates to some of the native apps such as Mail have also been reportedly slated for a later update. Here are the details:

Revamped Siri
The AI-powered Siri is among the highlight features of iOS 18. The updated version of Siri features an interactive interface with enhanced control over in-app actions for native Apple apps. Additionally, the AI-backed Siri also offers improved contextual understanding for more personalised responses. A significant feature is the integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, allowing users to send queries or prompts directly to ChatGPT for assistance. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the AI-powered Siri will enter beta testing in January, 2025 with a public rollout scheduled for the spring, likely as part of the iOS 18.4 system update.

Apple Intelligence

At its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024, Apple unveiled a suite of artificial intelligence features that will collectively be called the Apple Intelligence. Apple Intelligence brings system-wide AI capabilities such as writing assistance, summarisation, image generation and more.

A Bloomberg report last month stated that Apple is planning a gradual rollout schedule for Apple Intelligence features. According to the report, these AI-powered tools and features will be available as a preview with the initial iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia release – around September.

Mail app

Apple is bringing new features for the Mail app with iOS 18 such as auto-categorization of messages in the user’s inbox. However, these updates are slated for later this year and not at the launch in September, according to 9To5Mac.

New Emojis

Genmoji, Apple’s new AI feature that allows users to make custom emojis is likely to arrive as a preview in the initial version of the iOS 18, but a set of new emojis that was unveiled by Apple at the WWDC 2024 will reportedly arrive in early 2025.

Drag-and-drop from iPhone to Mac

Apple has released the iPhone Screen mirroring feature on Mac with the developer beta version of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. The feature is expected to be available at launch. However, one of its key features that will let users drag and drop files and photos between the two devices is not expected to arrive in the initial version of the operating systems.

Home app

Many of the new upgrades to Home app such as the ability to add robot vacuum cleaners as compatible devices are not expected to arrive on iPhones until late 2024.

iOS 18: Eligible iPhone models
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

