Samsung Galaxy Fold 6, Flip 6 launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Alongside the global debut, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z series foldable devices in India on July 10. The series comprises a book-style Galaxy Z Fold 6 and clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 6 models. On paper, the 2024 foldable models from the South Korean electronics maker are not much different from the last-generation model as it pivots focus to software and AI enhancements this time around. Notable upgrades in the 2024 model include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, improved design for enhanced ergonomics and durability, and more Galaxy AI features tuned for foldable form factor.

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 164,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 176,999

Colours: Silver Shadow, Navy, Pink

12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 200,999

Colours: Silver Shadow

Colours exclusively offered through Samsung online store: Black and White

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: India pricing and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 109,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 121,999

Colours: Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow

Colours exclusively offered through Samsung online store: Black, White, and Peach

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: Availability and pre-book offers

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are now available for pre-order in India, with general availability slated to commence from July 24.

Customers pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are offered cashback of Rs 8,000 from HDFC Bank cards and nine-month no-interest bank equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI). Alternatively, customers can opt to get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 and up to nine-month no-cost EMI. Existing Samsung flagship smartphone customers can choose to avail an upgrade bonus of Rs 15,000.





Samsung said that customers who pre-order either the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the Z Flip 6 will get Galaxy Z Assurance wherein they will get first two screen/parts replacements at Rs 999. Additionally, Samsung is offering up to 50 per cent off on select Samsung covers and up to 35 per cent off on the newly launched Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Specifications

Cover display: 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)

Main Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Rear camera: 50MP with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom)

Front camera (cover): 10MP

Front camera (under-display): 4MP

Battery: 4,400mAh

Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Specifications

Cover display: 3.4-inch, super AMOLED, 60Hz refresh rate, 720 X 748 resolution

Main Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary camera with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 10MP selfie camera

Battery: 4,000mAh

Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2