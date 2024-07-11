Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Samsung Galaxy Fold 6, Flip 6 launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

The 2024 Galaxy Z series foldable devices from Samsung are not much different from the last-generation model, at least on paper, as it pivots focus to software and AI enhancements

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Alongside the global debut, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z series foldable devices in India on July 10. The series comprises a book-style Galaxy Z Fold 6 and clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 6 models. On paper, the 2024 foldable models from the South Korean electronics maker are not much different from the last-generation model as it pivots focus to software and AI enhancements this time around. Notable upgrades in the 2024 model include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, improved design for enhanced ergonomics and durability, and more Galaxy AI features tuned for foldable form factor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: India pricing and variants
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 164,999
12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 176,999
Colours: Silver Shadow, Navy, Pink

12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 200,999
Colours: Silver Shadow

Colours exclusively offered through Samsung online store: Black and White

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: India pricing and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 109,999
12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 121,999
Colours: Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow
Colours exclusively offered through Samsung online store: Black, White, and Peach

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: Availability and pre-book offers

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are now available for pre-order in India, with general availability slated to commence from July 24.

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3-series along with new Galaxy Z-series

Samsung introduces Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, Buds 3 series: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 along with newly launched ecosystem devices

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Flip6 up for pre-order in India: Pricing and offers

Motorola moto g85 5G

Motorola launches Moto g85 5G in India with curved pOLED display: Details

Redmi 13 5G smartphone, Redmi Buds 5C, RVC X10 and Power Bank 4i

Xiaomi launches Redmi 13 5G, Buds 5C, RVC X10, and more: Prices, features

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon launches Alexa-powered 'Echo Spot' smart alarm clock: Check details


Customers pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are offered cashback of Rs 8,000 from HDFC Bank cards and nine-month no-interest bank equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI). Alternatively, customers can opt to get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 and up to nine-month no-cost EMI. Existing Samsung flagship smartphone customers can choose to avail an upgrade bonus of Rs 15,000.

Samsung said that customers who pre-order either the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the Z Flip 6 will get Galaxy Z Assurance wherein they will get first two screen/parts replacements at Rs 999. Additionally, Samsung is offering up to 50 per cent off on select Samsung covers and up to 35 per cent off on the newly launched Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3 series.

Also Read: Samsung introduces Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, Buds 3 series: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Specifications

Cover display: 6.3-inch HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)
Main Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB
Rear camera: 50MP with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom)
Front camera (cover): 10MP
Front camera (under-display): 4MP
Battery: 4,400mAh
Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Specifications

Cover display: 3.4-inch, super AMOLED, 60Hz refresh rate, 720 X 748 resolution
Main Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 256GB and 512GB
Rear camera: 50MP primary camera with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide
Front camera: 10MP selfie camera
Battery: 4,000mAh
Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung debuts Galaxy Ring wearable in 9 size options and 3 colour options

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung brings more Galaxy AI features with 2024 foldable devices: Details

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked at 6:30 pm: Where to watch, what to expect and more

Samsung protest, Samsung protesters, South korea protest

Over 6,500 Samsung workers walk off assembly lines over pay, vacation time

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, powered by Intel's AI chips, launched in India

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Samsung foldable phone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon