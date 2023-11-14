Samsung to launch Galaxy Fit 3 band in India by the end of 2023: Report

Samsung will reportedly launch its next generation of fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 3 in India in the coming month. According to a report by SamMobile, the device has received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and TUV Rheinland certification. The device will likely feature a bigger battery and a larger display.

The report stated that the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 will come with a button on the right side, a heart rate sensor and a non-removable strap. Citing the TUV Rheinland certification, the report said that the upcoming fitness tracker will pack a 200 mAh battery, which is bigger than the 159mAh battery on the second-generation Galaxy Fit. The listing also shows that the device will support 5W charging.

BIS listing for the device does not reveal any details regarding the specifications, but it does indicate a potential launch of the Galaxy Fit 3 in India.

Previous reports have hinted that the Galaxy Fit 3 might come with built-in storage allowing stand-alone music playback. Samsung could also equip the Galaxy Fit 3 with GPS, which was missing from the previous generation and could boot Android OS instead of rtOS.



The pricing of the device has not been revealed, but it is expected to come with a significant price hike over the Galaxy Fit 2, which was priced at Rs 3,999.