Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Samsung to launch Galaxy Fit 3 band in India by the end of 2023: Report

BIS listing for the device does not reveal any details regarding the specifications, but it does indicate a potential launch of the Galaxy Fit 3 in India

Samsung Galaxy Fit-e

Representative Image: Samsung Galaxy Fit-e

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samsung will reportedly launch its next generation of fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 3 in India in the coming month. According to a report by SamMobile, the device has received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and TUV Rheinland certification. The device will likely feature a bigger battery and a larger display.

The report stated that the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 will come with a button on the right side, a heart rate sensor and a non-removable strap. Citing the TUV Rheinland certification, the report said that the upcoming fitness tracker will pack a 200 mAh battery, which is bigger than the 159mAh battery on the second-generation Galaxy Fit. The listing also shows that the device will support 5W charging.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

BIS listing for the device does not reveal any details regarding the specifications, but it does indicate a potential launch of the Galaxy Fit 3 in India.

Previous reports have hinted that the Galaxy Fit 3 might come with built-in storage allowing stand-alone music playback. Samsung could also equip the Galaxy Fit 3 with GPS, which was missing from the previous generation and could boot Android OS instead of rtOS.

The pricing of the device has not been revealed, but it is expected to come with a significant price hike over the Galaxy Fit 2, which was priced at Rs 3,999. 

Also Read

Samsung launches Galaxy A14 smartphone in India: Price, specs, and more

Samsung Galaxy A05s gets 4GB RAM variant at Rs 13,499: Know specs and more

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Feature-packed smartphone in midrange segment

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23FE smartphone in India on Oct 4: What to expect

Huawei and Xiaomi lead China smartphone market's double-digit rebound

Musk says new algorithm for X will make smaller creators more visible

For Google Play, dominating the Android ecosystem was 'existential'

Vulnerabilities in India's digital infra spur rise in cyberattacks: Experts

Tech firm Wings eyes 2-fold growth for wireless earbuds biz in FY24

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy fitness bands fitness watch

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesHappy Gujarati New Year 2023Latest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWholesale InflationTata Technologies IPOVirat KohliUttarakhand Tunnel CollapseWorld Cup 2023 | IND vs NZ PreviewWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DAIsro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: ReportCrude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon