Musk says new algorithm for X will make smaller creators more visible

The company formerly known as Twitter will be rolling out a new update to its algorithm in the coming days. X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk , in a recent post, announced that the social media platform will be rolling out a 'major update' to the recommendation algorithm, which will help surface smaller accounts and posts outside users' network.

Currently, the 'For You' feed showcases popular and trending posts from the platform alongside posts from those who are in the following list. The new algorithm will allow posts from smaller accounts to be showcased on users' feeds, exposing them to new accounts that the algorithm thinks users will find interesting.





Over the past months, X has rolled out other features, including support for long-form posts, extending the character limit to 25,000 for premium subscribers, support for up to two hours of video content and an ad revenue-sharing program.





Grok is the product of two months of development, the xAI announcement said, and will be made available to all X Premium+ users after it exits the testing stage.