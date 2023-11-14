Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Musk says new algorithm for X will make smaller creators more visible

"This will help surface smaller accounts and posts outside of your friend-follows network", Musk said in his post on X (formerly Twitter)

Elon Musk

Photo: Elon Musk

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 10:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The company formerly known as Twitter will be rolling out a new update to its algorithm in the coming days. X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk, in a recent post, announced that the social media platform will be rolling out a 'major update' to the recommendation algorithm, which will help surface smaller accounts and posts outside users' network.
Currently, the 'For You' feed showcases popular and trending posts from the platform alongside posts from those who are in the following list. The new algorithm will allow posts from smaller accounts to be showcased on users' feeds, exposing them to new accounts that the algorithm thinks users will find interesting. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"This will help surface smaller accounts and posts outside of your friend-follows network", Musk posted.

Also Read: Instagram testing personalised options for responding to Notes: Details
Over the past months, X has rolled out other features, including support for long-form posts, extending the character limit to 25,000 for premium subscribers, support for up to two hours of video content and an ad revenue-sharing program. 
Recently, Elon Musk also revealed his own artificial intelligence bot to challenge ChatGPT. Dubbed Grok, it's the first product of Musk's xAI company and is now in testing with a limited group of US users. Grok is being developed with data from Musk's X, formerly Twitter, and is thus better informed on the latest developments than alternative bots with static datasets, the company's website said.

Also Read: Threads rolls-out option to disable suggestions on other platforms: Report
Grok is the product of two months of development, the xAI announcement said, and will be made available to all X Premium+ users after it exits the testing stage.

Also Read

Here's how Instagram algorithm works for stories, feed, reels, explore

'Unlimited interactivity': With X, Twitter aims to foray into new fields

Tim Cook confirms that Apple is working on generative-AI based features

You will soon be able to make audio and video calls on Elon Musk's X

Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts

For Google Play, dominating the Android ecosystem was 'existential'

Vulnerabilities in India's digital infra spur rise in cyberattacks: Experts

Tech firm Wings eyes 2-fold growth for wireless earbuds biz in FY24

Apple Inc's China sales dip boosts $20 billion Xiaomi market rally

90% organisations say generative AI will help add new lines of biz: PwC

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Social Media

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon