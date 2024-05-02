Business Standard
Snapchat Plus subscribers set to get a massive AI features update: Details

The new update, packing AI features, for Snapchat will roll out in the coming months and will be available first to Snapchat Plus subscribers

Ashmita Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Social media platform Snapchat has announced new features such as editing chats, emoji reactions, My AI reminders, and map reactions. The platform has also introduced new customisable Bitmoji looks and artificial intelligence-powered lenses. These features will roll out in the coming months and will be available first to Snapchat Plus subscribers.

Editable chats
In a blog post, the company stated that users will soon be able to edit messages up to 5 minutes after sending them. This feature will gradually roll out to Snapchat Plus subscribers globally. Previously, if there was a typo, users had no option to edit a message. To edit the message, Snapchat stated, tap-and-hold the message to be edited and then choose the edit option from the list.

Emoji reactions

Until now, users had the option to react with Bitmojis on chat messages. Snapchat has now added standard emojis to react with. To send emojis, tap on the chat you want to react to, choose the '+' icon, and then select from among the list of standard emojis.

AI-powered features

Snapchat’s built-in chatbot now supports setting up reminders within the chat. Users can ask “MY AI” to set up a reminder, and it will start a countdown reminding them of the event. Additionally, users who have opted to share their location can now send a wave to them on Snap Maps. Furthermore, artificial intelligence-powered Bitmoji can now generate patterns to edit clothes and customise them. AI-powered lenses are also added in these new enhancements.
First Published: May 02 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

