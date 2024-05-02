Amazon Great Summer Sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days to start today

The summer sale is here. Two e-commerce giants are offering a wide range of products from electronics to fashion at a discounted price. The sale brings some exciting deals, bank offers and much more on great products. If you are planning to buy any house stuff from air conditioners to washing machines, from laptops to refrigerators, then this is the right time for you.

The purpose of this article is to introduce you to all the attractive offers on different lines so that you don't miss anything. Here are some exciting deals from both Amazon and Flipkart's summer sale starting today, May 2, 2024.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is starting today, May 2, at noon for regular customers. The additional discounts will be available on this e-commerce website from different bank accounts like ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and One Card offers during the sale period only.

The new customers can get 20 per cent cashback (T&C apply) and offers a wide range of products like

Smartphones, accessories and laptops: 40 per cent off

Headphones and electronics: up to 75 per cent off

Smartwatches, tablets, Kitchenware and home appliances: up to 70 per cent off

Air conditioners and Refrigerators: up to 55 per cent off

Top-rated TVs: up to 45 per cent off

Alexa and Fire TV devices: 45 per cent off





ALSO READ: Amazon, Flipkart sale kicks off from May 2: Know deals, offers, and more Apart from all the discounts, there will be pocket-friendly stores ranging from Rs 99 with some additional deals and discounts like Amazon Coupons and Sample Mania, Pre-book, Buy More Save More and Amazon combos

Flipkart Big Saving Days

Another top e-commerce giant, Flipkart, is also not much behind its competitors and has come up with its Flipkart Big Saving Days sale that is starting today, May 2, 2024, for its Flipkart Plus and VIP members. However, the non-members can leverage the benefits of this sale from May 3 and it will end on May 9.

Customers can take advantage of this upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale as there will be an instant 10 per cent discount for SBI Credit Card and Credit EMI transactions on selected products.

Not only this, but there will be a flat Rs 500 off on a net cart value of Rs 24,990 and above and a flat Rs 500 off on a net cart value of Rs 49,990 and above.

If you are looking for a new smartphone, then this Flipkart sale could offer you the best deals. The Apple iPhone 15 is available at Rs 63,999, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 will be available at Rs 44,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively. The iPhone 14 will be available at Rs 54,999 during the event.

Not only this, but smartphones from other brands like Motorola, Nothing, Vivo, etc., are also available at discounted prices.

The Poco M6 is also available at a much lower price of Rs 7,999 in this sale.

This e-commerce platform also mentioned the minimum transaction value and maximum discount per card offered to customers during this sale.