Sony State of Play 2025: Fight stick to new game titles, check highlights

Sony kicked off its 2025 State of Play showcase on June 4, revealing a lineup of new game titles, release dates, and hardware announcements for the PlayStation ecosystem. Among the highlights was the unveiling of Project Defiant—Sony’s first wireless fight stick.
Project Defiant: Sony’s wireless fight stick
Sony introduced Project Defiant, its first wireless arcade-style fight stick designed for PS5 and PC. The controller supports both wired gameplay and low-latency wireless performance via Sony’s PlayStation Link tech. It includes a digital stick, mechanical-switch buttons, and toolless swappable restrictor gates (square, circle, octagon).
Other features include a touchpad, onboard accessory storage, and the ability to wake the PS5 by holding the PS button. The controller also supports USB-C for wired play and comes with a carry case for transport. While Sony has not announced a final name or release date, the fight stick is targeting a 2026 launch, with more details expected in the coming months.
Sony State of Play 2025: Game announcements and trailers
- 007 First Light trailer – First trailer released; stars a young James Bond and Lennie James. Launch expected in 2026.
- Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls – A 4v4 fighting game by Arc System Works; coming to PS5 and PC in 2026.
- Silent Hill f – Set in 1960s Japan; trailer revealed with a release date of September 25, 2025.
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – Launching September 30, 2025, for PS5 with Classic and Enhanced versions.
- Nioh 3 – Confirmed for PS5 in early 2026; demo available now.
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – New gameplay trailer includes a tease of Snake vs. Monkey mode.
- Ghost of Yōtei – Dedicated showcase planned for July ahead of the October 2 launch.
- Astro Bot – Getting five new levels, collectible Special Bots, and a themed DualSense controller later this year.
- Lumines Arise – From Tetsuya Mizuguchi; coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in Fall 2025 with free summer demos.
- Pragmata – Returns with new trailer showing dual-character gameplay in a moon-based mission.
- Thief (VR) – A new VR-exclusive game for PS VR2 launching in 2025.
- Romeo Is a Dead Man – Multiverse action game by Grasshopper Manufacture; set for PS5 in 2026.
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection – Classic titles with behind-the-scenes content; coming to PS4 and PS5 this year.
- Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound – Side-scrolling entry releasing on July 31, 2025.
- Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement – A 2.5D RPG in the Bloodstained universe; launching in 2026.
- Tides of Tomorrow – Multiplayer storytelling RPG launching February 24, 2026.
- Sword of the Sea – From Giant Squid; launches via PS Plus on August 19, 2025.
- Sea of Remnants – Genre-blending ocean RPG exploring cycles of death and rebirth.
- Cairn – Survival climbing game releasing November 5, 2025; demo now available.
- Digimon Story: Time Stranger – RPG set for release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on October 3, 2025.
- Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots – New instalment launching September 5, 2025.
- Baby Steps – Comedic walking sim releasing September 8, 2025, on PS5 and PC.
- Hirogami – Origami-inspired action game launching September 3, 2025.