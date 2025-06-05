Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ChatGPT rolls out recording and integrations with GDrive, Outlook, and more

ChatGPT rolls out recording and integrations with GDrive, Outlook, and more

OpenAI expands ChatGPT's productivity toolkit with recording features, cloud storage access, and research connectors for integrated file handling and insights

Cloud drive integration in ChatGPT

Cloud drive integration in ChatGPT (Image: ChatGPT for Business)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

OpenAI is expanding ChatGPT’s productivity capabilities with a suite of new features. The latest update introduces record mode, cloud drive integration, and deep research connectors, enabling users to access, analyse and manage content more efficiently. ChatGPT can now pull information from services like Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, SharePoint, and OneDrive, offering users access to internal documents and simplifying research and collaboration.

ChatGPT: Key features introduced in the latest update

Recording Mode
 
ChatGPT’s new recording feature enables users to record and transcribe meetings. It generates time-stamped notes and can suggest follow-up actions. Users can search meeting notes in the same way they search documents and files from connected cloud services. Additionally, action items can be converted into Canvas documents—OpenAI’s collaborative workspace for writing and coding.
 
 
Recording Mode is currently rolling out to Team users on macOS and will soon be available to Plus, Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users.  ALSO READ: OpenAI to store ChatGPT Enterprise and API user data locally in India
 
Cloud drive integration

ChatGPT now integrates directly with Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Box, and SharePoint. Users can ask questions and ChatGPT will fetch relevant answers from their files saved in the listed cloud storage platforms.
 
OpenAI clarified that it does not use data from Teams, Edu, or Enterprise accounts—including connected files—for training. Responses from the assistant include citations and honour existing file permissions.
  Deep research connectors
 
OpenAI is also rolling out beta research connectors for platforms like HubSpot, Linear, and select Microsoft and Google services. These allow users to compile research by combining internal data with web-sourced information. The feature is available to all paid users.
 
The list of supported platforms includes:
  • Box
  • Dropbox
  • GitHub
  • Gmail
  • Google Calendar
  • Google Drive (Docs, Sheets, Slides)
  • HubSpot
  • Linear
  • Outlook (Calendar, Email)
  • SharePoint
  • Teams
MCP support
 
OpenAI is also introducing support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) for Pro, Team, and Enterprise users. MCP enables ChatGPT to connect with external tools, further expanding its ability to deliver context-rich, tailored insights.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

