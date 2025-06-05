Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / James Bond 007 First Light: Trailer released, launch scheduled for 2026

James Bond 007 First Light: Trailer released, launch scheduled for 2026

James Bond 007 First Light trailer launch: While an exact release date is yet to be announced, the game is slated to launch in 2026 across Microsoft Xbox, Windows PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2

James Bond 007 First Light trailer released launch date 2026

James Bond 007 First Light (Image: Sony PlayStation)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Danish video game developer IO Interactive has released the first trailer for its upcoming James Bond game, 007 First Light, during the Sony State of Play 2025 showcase. While an exact release date is yet to be announced, the game is slated to launch in 2026 across Microsoft Xbox, Windows PC, Sony PlayStation 5, and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

James Bond 007 First Light: What to expect

Previously teased as Project 007, the game now carries the final title 007 First Light. The developer has hinted at an origin story for the spy, with the tagline #EarnTheNumber, suggesting players will control a younger James Bond as he earns his 007 status.
 
 
The full reveal, including more details and gameplay insights, is expected at the IO Interactive Showcase on June 6 at 9 PM ET (June 7 at 6:30 AM IST). According to The Verge, 007 First Light’s protagonist may also feature during this livestream event.
  The game is built around an entirely original narrative, not based on any existing Bond films. IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak has previously stated that the company hopes this game will mark the start of a new trilogy, as reported by TechRadar.

Also Read

007 First Light (Image: X/@007GameIOI)

New James Bond game, 007 First Light, might be unveiled on June 6: Details

Amazon

Amazon MGM takes creative reins of James Bond, ending era of family control

Amazon

Amazon's MGM Studios gains creative control over 'James Bond' franchise

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, HDFC Bank, Eternal lift Sensex 400 pts; Nifty above 24,700; Smallcaps shine

REC Limited (Photo: PIB)

REC shares rise after board approves fundraising up to ₹1.55 lakh via bonds

 
IO Interactive is also known for its work on the Hitman franchise and the upcoming title MindsEye.

Sony State of Play 2025

Apart from 007 First Light, several announcements were made at Sony’s State of Play event including a remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics, Ghost of Yotei trailer, a PlayStation-made fighting stick, and brand-new Marvel fighting game. One can watch the whole event on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel.

James Bond 007 First Light: Trailer

 

More From This Section

world environment day

World Environment Day 2025: Download HD images for WhatsApp & Facebook

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s India launch today at 12 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 5 redeem codes to win skins and diamond

Google

Google partners with Chile to deploy a trans-Pacific submarine cable

Reddit

Reddit sues Anthropic for allegedly 'scraping' user data to train Claude

Topics : James Bond Gaming PlayStation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon