Soon, Instagram to recommend more original content from creators: Details

Meta’s social media platform Instagram has announced changes to its ranking system algorithms to bring content from original creators upfront in the recommendations feed. Until now, accounts with substantial followers have been able to get wider reach on the platform even if the content is not original but a mere repost of someone else’s work. This has led to criticism from creators on Instagram, especially those posting original content or new to the platform because their posts have been restricted by the Instagram ranking algorithms.

Following the criticism from creators, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced changes to the platform ranking system to reward original content on the platform. Mosseri in his video post on Instagram said “We’re going to remove aggregators from recommendations if they repeatedly share unoriginal content that they didn’t enhance. To aggregator accounts out there: I recommend looking for ways to make content your own so you can continue to be recommended to people who don’t follow you.”

In addition, Instagram said it will replace reposted content in recommendation feed with the original content. Moreover, the social media platform said it will show a label to highlight reposted content that will be visible to the followers of the account reposting content. Though the label is removable for now, Instagram said it might not allow creators to remove such labels on reposted content in future.

The changes in ranking system algorithms are slated to roll out in the coming months.

In other news, Meta is testing its artificial intelligence-powered chatbot Meta AI with select users across its popular social media apps like WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram in India. The chatbot service from the social media giant will allow users to generate text and images, summarise stories, and help with other tasks such as proofreading, editing, and translation, among others. In September last year, the company launched Meta AI in beta as a conversational assistant for WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.