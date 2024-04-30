Mother's Day: Apple offers up to 24-month no-cost EMI on all iPhone models

Ahead of Mother’s Day, Apple India has announced up to 24-month no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) on all iPhone models from select banks. The no-cost EMI is also available on iPads, MacBooks, and Watches. The offer is available on credit cards from leading banks, including American Express, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Citibank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and J&K Bank. On debit cards, no-cost EMI is available from HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The no-cost EMI offer from Apple is valid until June 26. Besides the 24-month option, Apple is offering no-cost EMI for three months, six months, nine months, 12 months, and 18 months.

In a representative example shared by Apple, purchasing the iPhone 15 model with 128GB on-board storage, the price Rs 79,900 is to be paid over 6 months as six monthly payments of Rs 13,317. Similarly, for a 24-month tenure, the total cost is to be paid over 24 months as 24 monthly payments of Rs 3,329.

Apart from the iPhones, the 24-month no-cost EMI is available on other Apple products such as iPads, M3 and M2 chip-powered MacBook models, and Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra and Watch SE.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: Price

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB): Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB): Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (1TB): Rs 1,99,900

iPhone 15 Pro (128GB): Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 15 Pro (256GB): Rs 1,44,900

iPhone 15 Pro (512GB): Rs 1,64,900

iPhone 15 Pro (1TB): Rs 1,84,900

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Price

iPhone 15 Plus (128GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 Plus (256GB): Rs 99,900

iPhone 15 Plus (512GB): Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 15 (128GB): Rs 79,900

iPhone 15 (256GB) : Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 (512GB): Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Price

iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): Rs 79,900

iPhone 14 Plus (256GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 14 Plus (512GB): Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 14 (128GB): Rs 69,900

iPhone 14 (256GB): Rs 79,900

iPhone 14 (512GB): Rs 99,900

iPhone 13: Price

iPhone 13 (128GB): Rs 59,900

iPhone 13 (256GB): Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 (512GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone SE: Price