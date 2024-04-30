Xiaomi announces price cuts and bank offers on Redmi Note 13 5G series

Xiaomi India has announced price cuts and bank offers on the Redmi Note 13 5G series, which encompasses the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus. Alongside, the company unveiled the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champion edition in collaboration with the Argentine Football Association. Below are the details:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G

The top-end model in the Redmi Note 13 5G series is offered at Rs 27,999 onwards, inclusive of price cut and instant discount on ICICI bank cards – up to Rs 3,000. Xiaomi is also offering up to Rs 3,000 bonus on top of exchange value in trade-in deals.

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 31,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is offered at Rs 21,999 onwards, inclusive of price cut and instant discount on ICICI bank cards – up to Rs 3,000. Xiaomi is also offering up to Rs 3,000 bonus on top of exchange value in trade-in deals.

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 23,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 25,999

Redmi Note 13 Classic 5G

The entry-level model in the Redmi Note 13 5G series is offered at Rs 15,499 onwards, inclusive of price cut and instant discount on ICICI bank cards – up to Rs 1,500. Xiaomi is also offering up to Rs 1,500 bonus on top of exchange value in trade-in deals.

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,499

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 17,499

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 19,499

Offers on Redmi Note 13

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition

Designed in collaboration with Argentine Football Association (AFA), the World champion edition of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G smartphone is India exclusive priced at Rs 34,999. It will be available only in 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration from May 15.

Xiaomi said that the design of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champion Edition is inspired by the blue and white stripes from the AFA jersey, incorporating three stars representing the world cup victories of the Argentine football team.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition will come in a collectible gift box, which will include a special card of the players who achieved victory on the global stage during the 2022 World Cup. It will also include a fully customised AFA edition 120W HyperCharger, colour coordinated USB Type-C cable, and a football-inspired sim ejector pin.

Xiaomi said it has redesigned the UI on the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition to offer new customisable lock screen, wallpapers and icons.