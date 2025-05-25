States' race for space investment may help sector hit $44 bn by 2033

Space in the new frontier for states in the one-upmanship game to draw investment.
On April 17, Gujarat announced a long-term strategy to accelerate growth in the space sector from 2025 to 2030. Within hours, Tamil Nadu, which had already published a draft space policy, unveiled the Tamil Nadu Space Industrial Policy.
There is a reason states are betting big on space and space-related technology. The size of India’s space sector is expected to jump from around $8.4 billion in 2024 to $44 billion by 2033, according to a March report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and