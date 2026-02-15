StatsGuru: AI companies seek footing in India, need funding boost
The number of AI companies founded in India increased from 67 in 2016 to 197 in 2025
Jayant Pankaj
Individuals and companies from over 30 countries will participate at the five-day India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit 2026 beginning Monday. Of the 32,600 AI companies globally, India accounts for 5.7 per cent. Between 2016 and 2025, nearly 60-70 per cent of Indian AI firms have remained dependent on seed-stage funding, indicating the sector is still largely at an early stage of growth.