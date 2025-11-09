Superintelligence can result in catastrophic risks, warns OpenAI

OpenAI has warned that superintelligent systems could pose catastrophic risks to humanity, even as their potential remains enormous, marking one of the company’s starkest warnings yet. This comes as Big Tech companies spend billions to develop ever more powerful artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

The Microsoft-backed company said in a blogpost that while the future could bring new and potentially better ways to live fulfilling lives, it will also come with downsides. While most people still associate AI with chatbots, there are systems already capable of outperforming the smartest humans in some of the most challenging intellectual tasks.

“It is true