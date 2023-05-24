Tech services major Capgemini launches 6G research laboratory in India

Technology services major Capgemini on Wednesday announced the launch of a 6G research lab in Gurugram, India.

The lab will build advanced test beds and simulators to explore use cases for next-generation wireless networks, 6G ideation, and the creation of energy-saving solutions.

"The 6G lab will enable us to prototype, simulate, and test solutions, leveraging next-generation connectivity and silicon technologies along with advanced AI to address the wireless communication challenges presented by 6G," Shamik Mishra, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer 'Connected Futures' at Capgemini, said in a statement.

"As we take a lead on leveraging the potential of this emerging technology, we will also contribute to harmonizing efforts for 6G technology across the industry," he added.

In May 2022, Capgemini announced a joint research project with King's College London to explore the possibilities of 6G, focusing on the development of architecture frameworks that enable low-latency, AI-generative, and sustainable 6G networks.

Now, the company said that the new lab will build on this initial work by taking a step towards developing and showcasing the extensive possibilities of 6G, as a key lever of energy efficient and data-driven aIntelligent Industry'.

--IANS

shs/svn/