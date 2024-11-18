Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech wrap Nov 18: Realme GT 7 Pro pre-booking, Apple AirTag, Google Docs

Tech wrap Nov 18: Realme GT 7 Pro pre-booking, Apple AirTag, Google Docs

Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-booking starts. Apple AirTag, smart home devices. Image generation in Google Docs. Samsung XR glasses. Top 5 upcoming smartphones

Tech Wrap November 18

Tech Wrap November 18

BS Tech New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Realme’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, is now open for pre-orders in India ahead of its November 26 launch. Initially introduced in China earlier this month, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It features an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, supporting a specialised underwater photography mode.
   
Apple is reportedly planning significant product launches in 2025. The company is expected to expand its footprint in the smart home segment with new smart displays and devices. Additionally, a new generation of the AirTag tracker is anticipated, with a potential mid-2025 release, as reported by Bloomberg.
 
   
Google has introduced its Imagen 3 AI image generation tool into Google Docs, enabling users to create images directly within their documents. In a Workspace blog update, Google explained that users can generate photorealistic visuals—such as people and landscapes—using the "Create an Image" feature integrated with Gemini in Docs. Currently, the feature is available to Google Workspace subscribers, with plans to expand access to more Gemini Advanced users in the coming weeks.

More From This Section

Realme GT 7 Pro, oppo Find X8, iQOO 13, OnePlus 13, Vivo X200

Realme GT 7 Pro to OPPO Find X8 series: Check top 5 upcoming smartphones

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

India sees 135,173 financial phishing attacks in H1 2024, says study

Now, Google Docs lets you generate images using AI: Here is how it works

Now, Google Docs lets you generate images using AI: Here is how it works

Image: Indigo

IndiGo offers complimentary Spotify Premium for 4 months on flight bookings

Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Samsung XR glasses may feature Ray-Ban Meta-like form factor, AI: Report

 
 
The launch of Samsung’s extended reality (XR) glasses has reportedly been postponed to Q3 2025. According to 9To5Google, these glasses, developed in partnership with Google, are expected to have specifications comparable to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses and may include AI capabilities.
   
With the release of new processors by Qualcomm and MediaTek, smartphone manufacturers like Realme, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, and OnePlus are preparing to unveil flagship models powered by these chips. While some of these devices have already launched in China, they are expected to enter the Indian market soon.
   
IndiGo, India’s budget airline, is providing a four-month complimentary trial of Spotify Premium Individual Plan with flight bookings. This offer is valid for bookings made through IndiGo’s official website or mobile app and is available for domestic and international flights until October 3, 2025.
   
Between January and June 2024, India recorded 135,173 phishing attacks targeting financial sectors, including e-commerce, banking, and payment systems, according to a recent study.

Also Read

Realme GT7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro available for pre-orders in India ahead of launch on Nov 26

Realme GT7 Pro

Realme GT7 Pro goes official with SD 8 Elite, 6500mAh battery: Details

Tech Wrap November 4

Tech wrap Nov 4: Realme GT 7 Pro, HONOR Magic 7 series, Apple Intelligence

Image: Realme

Realme GT 7 Pro with SD 8 Elite chip launching in India on Nov 26: Details

Realme GT7 Pro

Realme GT7 Pro to debut with Android 15, AI-enhanced imaging: Know more

Topics : Realme India Apple Google Docs Gemini AI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon