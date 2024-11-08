Business Standard
Tech wrap Nov 8: Beats x Kim special edition, Sony PS5 Pro, Google Gemini

Beats x Kim special edition launched. Sony PS5 Pro launch in India held back. Gemini AI assistant. iQOO 13 India launch. Netflix Moments feature

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

The Apple-owned audio brand Beats has released the “Beats x Kim” special edition of its Studio Pro headphones and Pill wireless speakers in India, in collaboration with Kim Kardashian. Priced at Rs 37,900 for the Beats Studio Pro and Rs 16,900 for the Beats Pill Kim Special Edition, these variants feature new aesthetics with expanded colour options. Both devices are available across Apple's online and offline stores in India.
   
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation 5 Pro will not be launched in India due to unresolved wireless connectivity issues. The company stated: "The PS5 Pro will not be available in some countries (including India) where the 6GHz wireless band used in IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) has not yet been authorised."
 
   
Google's Gemini AI assistant for Android is becoming more capable with the new Utilities extension. Initially previewed at the Google I/O developers conference, this extension allows Gemini to execute on-device functions, such as setting alarms and timers, managing media playback, capturing photos, and opening third-party apps. The extension is now gradually rolling out for the Gemini mobile app on Android.

Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has announced that the iQOO 13 will officially launch in India on December 3. The company confirmed via an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) that the phone will be available exclusively on Amazon and through the brand’s online store.
   
Netflix has added a new “Moments” feature to its mobile app, allowing users to bookmark specific scenes in movies or shows. These Moments can also be shared as customised screenshots on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Currently available on the iOS app, the feature is coming to Android in the coming weeks.
   
Microsoft is reportedly working on a major update for Windows on Arm, aimed at improving software compatibility on Copilot Plus PCs featuring Arm-based processors. As per The Verge, the company is testing a new version of Windows 11 with select Windows Insiders, which improves the emulation of 64-bit software and games on Arm devices.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

