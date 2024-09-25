Tech wrap Sep 25: ASUS AI PCs, OpenAI, Vivo V40e, Nothing Ear (open), more

ASUS launches Intel Core Ultra Series 2-powered AI laptops, NUC desktop

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer ASUS has introduced a new lineup of artificial intelligence-enhanced laptops and a desktop, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2). This range includes the ASUS Zenbook S 14 laptop for consumers, as well as the ExpertBook P5405 laptop and the ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI desktop designed for businesses.

Vivo V40e, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300, launched

Vivo has introduced the V40e smartphone in India. The newest member of the Vivo V40 series is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and features a 5,500mAh battery. The V40e includes a dual-camera setup with Aura Light, an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, and Wet Touch technology, which improves usability in wet conditions.

Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence startup OpenAI has announced the rollout of the Advanced Voice Mode feature for all ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers. This new feature will allow users to engage in more natural conversations with the ChatGPT AI chatbot. It will be available within the ChatGPT app for paid members by the end of this week. Enterprise and education customers will gain access at a later date.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Watch 5 Lite smart wearable in India. This budget smartwatch features an AMOLED display and includes built-in GPS for location tracking. It also supports Bluetooth calling, allowing users to take phone calls directly from the smartwatch.

Nothing has launched its new open-ear wireless earbuds, called the Nothing Ear (open). The British consumer tech brand noted that although these earbuds don't have a traditional in-ear design, they include a sound seal system that, combined with directional speakers, minimises audio leakage. Additionally, they feature an ear-hook design for a more secure fit. Priced at Rs 17,999, the Nothing Ear (open) earbuds are available in a single white colour.

On September 24, Sony held its State of Play presentation, showcasing a range of games coming to its PlayStation console platform, as well as new accessories for the PlayStation 5. The company also announced a list of games that will receive enhancements for its newly launched PS5 Pro console.

Google has improved the mobile video editor in its Photos app for Android and iOS by introducing new editing tools and AI-powered presets aimed at making it easier for users to trim and adjust their clips.

Samsung has reportedly started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 FE smartphone in select regions, albeit temporarily. According to a report from The Verge, the pre-order page for the Galaxy S24 FE appeared on Samsung’s website without any official announcement. It seems to have been a mistake, as the page has since been taken down. However, this suggests that the upcoming fan edition model based on the Galaxy S24 could be launching soon.

Truecaller, a caller identification service, has launched a new feature for iPhones on iOS 18 called "Auto-Block Spam." This feature is designed to streamline the process of blocking unwanted calls from scammers and telemarketers.

Starting in October, the Fitbit website will be fully replaced by the Google Store. The transfer of articles from the Fitbit help section to the Google support framework began in January, and the online shop that was once at fitbit.com was shut down in April in favor of the Google Store.

The Lenovo Legion demonstrates its strength as one of the most powerful mobile gaming devices available; however, its design may not be ideal for users looking to binge-watch on a larger screen.

According to a survey by PwC India, approximately 42 percent of chief executives in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sector consider generative AI (GenAI) to be one of their top three priorities.

Financial institutions are becoming more susceptible to data security risks due to their reliance on external service providers, constrained cybersecurity budgets, and inadequate implementation standards.