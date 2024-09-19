ASUS starts pre-orders for Intel Core Ultra-powered Zenbook S 14 AI PC

Taiwanese electronics brand ASUS has commenced pre-bookings for the new ASUS Zenbook S 14 laptop. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) for artificial intelligence tasks, the laptop will incorporate Microsoft’s Copilot Plus AI tools and features. Additionally, ASUS has launched the ExpertBook P5405 laptop for business, which is also powered by the same Intel Core Ultra 2 processors (Series 2). These laptops will be available later this year.

The ASUS Zenbook S14 will launch in India on September 25. While the company has not yet announced the price, it has started taking pre-orders with a token amount of Rs 1. Customers can pre-book their Zenbook S14 at ASUS Exclusive stores, ASUS eShop, and e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart.

ASUS stated that customers who pre-book the new Zenbook S14 will receive a two-year additional warranty, three years of accidental damage protection, and complimentary earbuds.

ASUS Zenbook S14: Details

The ASUS Zenbook S14 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor (Series 2), featuring a dedicated NPU capable of executing up to 47 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The laptop has a portable design, weighing 1.2 kg. It sports a 14-inch OLED touchscreen with a 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Accompanying the display is a quad speaker system co-engineered by Harman Kardon. The laptop features a 72Wh battery that supports 65W charging via USB-C.

ASUS ExpertBook P5405: Details

The ExpertBook P5405 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor (Series 2), offering similar AI processing capabilities as the Zenbook S14. In addition to Microsoft’s suite of AI features, the laptop includes ASUS AI ExpertMeet tools, which provide advanced functionalities such as AI transcript, AI translation, AI subtitles, assisted meeting summaries, AI camera, AI noise cancelling, and business watermarks.

Furthermore, the business laptop offers multilayered security extending to the BIOS level. Advanced security features include Secure Boot and a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) that block unauthorised interventions at startup. The laptop also features an optional SafeGuard Backup tool, which securely backs up important data with encrypted protection.

ASUS announced that the ExpertBook P5405 will be available in India during the fourth quarter of 2024.