ASUS launches AI laptops in ROG, Vivobook, Zenbook, ProArt series: Details

Taiwanese electronics brand ASUS has launched a range of laptops in India, spanning its gaming and consumer lineups. In the Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand, it introduced the ROG Zephyrus G16 and ROG TUF Gaming A14 laptops. In the consumer line, it launched the Vivobook S 14 OLED, Zenbook S 16 OLED, and ProArt PX13. These new models are powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 series processors, which include a neural processing unit (NPU) capable of executing 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS) for handling artificial intelligence workloads.

ROG Zephyrus G16: Details Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The ROG Zephyrus G16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and offers up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. It features an OLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. The new Zephyrus G16 is 25 per cent thinner than its predecessor, with an aluminium CNC unibody design. It includes a 90Wh battery and supports Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. Additional features include USB 4 Type-C ports and a full-sized UHS-II SD card reader.

Price: Rs 1,94,990 onwards

Availability: ASUS Store, ASUS Eshop, Flipkart, Amazon

The ROG TUF Gaming A14 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with an integrated Radeon 890M GPU, and users can opt for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It offers up to 32GB LPDDR5X dual-channel RAM and up to 2TB M.2 Gen 4 SSD for storage. The laptop features a 14-inch display with a 2.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It includes a 73Wh battery with 100W Type-C charging support and features Wi-Fi 6E, dual USB Type-C ports with DisplayPort, and USB 4.

Price: Rs 1,69,990 onwards

Availability: ASUS Store, ASUS Eshop, Flipkart, Amazon



ASUS ProArt PX13: Details

The ASUS ProArt PX13 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. It combines power with portability, weighing 1.38kg and measuring 15.8mm in thickness. The laptop is MIL-STD 810H certified for durability. It features a 13-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 3K resolution, and is Pantone validated for accurate colour representation. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Price: Rs 1,79,990

Availability: ASUS Store, ASUS Eshop, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma



ASUS Zenbook S 16 OLED: Details

The ASUS Zenbook S 16 OLED is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, featuring 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It sports a 16-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display with a 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, certified for VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black for colour reproduction. The laptop includes a 78Wh battery with USB-C charging support. Connectivity options include USB 4 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an SD card reader. It features a six-speaker system co-created by Harman Kardon and supports Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Price: Rs 1,49,990

Availability: ASUS Eshop, Flipkart, Amazon

ALSO READ: Vivobook S15: ASUS debuts India's first Copilot Plus AI laptop at Rs 124990 ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED: Details

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED features a sleek design, measuring 13.9mm thick and weighing 1.3kg. It meets US MIL-STD 810H durability standards. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and includes 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It has a 14-inch OLED display with a 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 17 hours of battery life and USB-C charging support. It also includes an FHD resolution built-in IR camera with Windows Hello support.

Price: Rs 1,24,990 onwards

Availability: ASUS Store, ASUS Eshop, Flipkart, Amazon