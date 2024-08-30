Tech wrap Aug 30: Apple iPhone 16 series, Gmail Q&A, WhatsApp Passkey, more

Apple to release iPhone intelligence features in batches

The iPhone 16 series is set to showcase Apple's latest advancements in artificial intelligence. However, the complete suite of AI features may not be available immediately upon the new iPhones' launch. Initial functionalities, such as text writing aid and summarization tools, are expected to debut in October. More sophisticated features, including image generation capabilities, might be introduced later, potentially in late 2024 or early 2025. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Google releases Gmail Q&A feature on Android, coming soon to iOS

Google has begun rolling out its new Gmail Q&A feature for Android users and plans to extend it to iOS soon. This feature builds on the previously launched Gemini AI chatbot available on the Gmail web interface. It allows users to search for specific details in their emails, view only unread messages, filter by sender, or get summaries of emails on specific topics.

The latest addition to the Call of Duty: Black Ops franchise, COD: Black Ops 6, will be released in India on October 26. The game is currently available for pre-order, offering benefits like early access and additional in-game content. Revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 in June, COD: Black Ops 6 will also be accessible on Xbox Game Pass starting from its release date.

Google has introduced a new feature enabling users to transfer their playlists from YouTube Music to Apple Music. A support document from Google explains that users can now share their playlists with other music streaming services, with Apple Music being the current platform supported. Earlier, Apple announced that Apple Music subscribers can also migrate their playlists to YouTube Music.

With the upcoming iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to launch several new features, including a dedicated "Capture Button" for the camera. This physical button is designed to enhance control over camera functions through touch gestures, providing a more intuitive imaging experience.

Instagram has introduced Creator Lab in India at a Mumbai event, offering educational resources specifically for content creators. During the event, Instagram, owned by Meta, also announced three new features aimed at increasing user engagement, focusing on Stories, Notes, and Chats.

Following the rollout of multi-account support on a single device, Meta's WhatsApp is working on new features to manage contacts across different accounts. Reports from WABetaInfo indicate that the latest Android beta version includes enhanced privacy options for synchronizing contacts between accounts and linked devices.

WhatsApp is reportedly preparing to introduce a new feature aimed at boosting user privacy. The upcoming update may include passkey authentication for account verification, login, and encrypting chat backups. Passkeys will utilize biometric data, such as facial recognition and fingerprints, as an alternative to traditional passwords.

Jio Brain to AI-Cloud welcome offer: Key tech announcements from RIL AGM



At the 47th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani detailed the company's strategy to transform into a technology leader. The announcements highlighted progress in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital streaming.

ASUS Vivobook S15 (Qualcomm) review: Not a regular laptop, in a good way

The ASUS Vivobook S15 stands out as one of the first consumer laptops featuring the updated Windows on ARM experience, driven by Qualcomm's X Elite. This laptop offers unique advantages over its non-Qualcomm counterparts, including longer battery life, impressive performance, and a suite of exclusive artificial intelligence tools for enhanced daily use.

Reports indicate that Apple and Nvidia are in talks to invest in OpenAI in a new funding round that could value the ChatGPT creator at over $100 billion.

NASA announced that the uncrewed Boeing Starliner capsule will not undock before September 6, following a review process.

Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. have successfully dismissed a lawsuit that claimed they inflated the price of Dogecoin into a $258 billion "pyramid scheme."

OpenAI revealed that its ChatGPT now has over 200 million weekly active users, doubling its numbers from the same period last year.

Amazon's updated Alexa, set to release in October ahead of the U.S. holiday season, will be primarily powered by Anthropic's Claude AI models, according to sources familiar with the matter.