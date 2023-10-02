Tecno launches Phantom V Flip 5G foldable smartphone at Rs 49,999: Details

Chinese mobile phone maker Tecno has launched in India the Phantom V Flip 5G foldable smartphone. Priced at Rs 49,999, the smartphone is available for purchase online on the e-commerce platform Amazon India. The smartphone is offered in Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn colour options.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G: Specifications

The Tecno Phantom V Flip is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. It boots Android 13 operating system, and the company promises two years of OS updates and three years of security support.

The Phantom V Flip 5G sports a 1.32-inch circular AMOLED display on its outer panel and a 6.9-inch fullHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) flexible AMOLED main display. This main display panel boasts a peak brightness of 1000 nits. As for the cover display, it supports touch and always-on display mode with customisation options available from display settings.

As for the cameras, there is a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the back. On the inside, there is a 32MP sensor.

A 4,000mAh battery, supported by 45W fast charging, powers the Tecno Phantom V Flip smartphone. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1.

Also Read Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review: Big personality in a compact form factor Indian foldable smartphone revenue to cross Rs 6,300 crore by 2023-end Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 will be available from Aug 11: Details here Samsung to unveil 2023 foldables at Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul: Details here Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Seoul: Samsung to announce 2023 foldables on July 26 WhatsApp bans 7.4 mn accounts in August, keeping in line with IT rules India 72 places up in mobile download speed index after 5G launch: Report Flipkart BBD sale: Nothing Phone (2) at Rs 32,999 onwards with these offers Google to make Chromebook laptops in India in win for PM Modi's tech push MyGov chief Tripathi to take over as CEO of India Semiconductor Mission

This is Tecno’s second foldable smartphone offering with the first being TECNO Phantom V Fold 5G. It features a large 7.85-inch AMOLED display of 2K resolution on the inside, and a 6.42-inch AMOLED panel on the cover. The phone has a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The front panel has a 32MP sensor while the smartphone also features an additional 16MP front camera on the inside.