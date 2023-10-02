close
Tecno launches Phantom V Flip 5G foldable smartphone at Rs 49,999: Details

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G foldable smartphone has a 1.32-inch circular cover display and a secondary 6.9-inch fullHD+ bendable display

The Phantom V Flip 5G sports a 1.32-inch circular AMOLED display on its outer panel and a 6.9-inch fullHD+ flexible AMOLED main display

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 3:21 PM IST
Chinese mobile phone maker Tecno has launched in India the Phantom V Flip 5G foldable smartphone. Priced at Rs 49,999, the smartphone is available for purchase online on the e-commerce platform Amazon India. The smartphone is offered in Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn colour options.
Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G: Specifications
The Tecno Phantom V Flip is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. It boots Android 13 operating system, and the company promises two years of OS updates and three years of security support.
The Phantom V Flip 5G sports a 1.32-inch circular AMOLED display on its outer panel and a 6.9-inch fullHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) flexible AMOLED main display. This main display panel boasts a peak brightness of 1000 nits. As for the cover display, it supports touch and always-on display mode with customisation options available from display settings.
As for the cameras, there is a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the back. On the inside, there is a 32MP sensor.
A 4,000mAh battery, supported by 45W fast charging, powers the Tecno Phantom V Flip smartphone. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1.

This is Tecno’s second foldable smartphone offering with the first being TECNO Phantom V Fold 5G. It features a large 7.85-inch AMOLED display of 2K resolution on the inside, and a 6.42-inch AMOLED panel on the cover. The phone has a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The front panel has a 32MP sensor while the smartphone also features an additional 16MP front camera on the inside.
First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

