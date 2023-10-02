Google to make Chromebook laptops in India in win for PM Modi's tech push

By Sankalp Phartiyal

Alphabet Inc.’s Google will begin to make its Chromebook laptops in India, the latest among global tech companies to expand assembly in the key growth market.

Google is partnering with HP Inc. to manufacture Chromebooks in the South Asian country, Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The move will help Google boost supply in India and compete more effectively with Windows computers from companies such as Dell Technologies Inc. and Asustek Computer Inc. It’s also another win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s $2 billion incentive plan to have tech giants make India their production base.

The country of 1.4 billion people has been expanding its electronics manufacturing sector as companies diversify production beyond China amid growing Washington-Beijing tensions.

Local manufacturing will help Google maintain constant supply in India and avoid any potential curbs on imports. Chromebooks are typically priced at the lower end of the market and have thin profit margins, making them sensitive to any tariff measures.

Also Read LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14 Dell XPS laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched: Details here Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21 Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED thin-&-lightweight laptop in India: Details HP Dragonfly G4 review: Ticks the right boxes for a premium business laptop MyGov chief Tripathi to take over as CEO of India Semiconductor Mission Between manufacturing and services, can AI show India a third way to grow? Software, apps behind iPhone overheating; fixing issue, says Apple Done and delivered by drone: Pharma companies chart a new course A question of balance in age gating for children of the internet

New Delhi is loosening its planned restrictions on imports of laptops, tablets and other IT hardware, giving manufacturers more time to prepare for potential curbs, Bloomberg reported previously.

The Chromebooks will be built at a Flex Ltd. facility near Chennai, in southern India, where HP has been making laptops and desktops since 2020. Production of the Chromebooks is set to start on Oct. 2 and they are targeted mainly at the education sector, HP said in a statement.