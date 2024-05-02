Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US to probe China's Insta360 over patent violation claims by GoPro

GoPro's complaint said Insta360's products, which include action and 360-degree cameras and systems and associated mounting systems and frame, infringe GoPro patents

GoPro Hero 12 Black Review, GoPro Hero 12 review, GoPro Review, new GoPro Review, Action Camera, GoPro Hero 12 Black, GoPro Hero 12 Black features, GoPro Hero12 Black Price, GoPro Hero 12 Black details, How is GoPro Hero 12 Black

Photo: GoPro Hero 12 Black

Reuters Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The U.S. International Trade Commission is launching a probe into GoPro claims that patents for its cameras, systems and accessories are being violated by a Chinese firm importing similar products into the United States.

The USITC said in a public notice on Wednesday that the investigation under Section 337 of the Trade Act of 1930 applies to Shenzhen-based Arashi Vision, which makes the Insta360 line of camera products.

GoPro, whose brand name is largely synonymous with the wearable action camera market, has requested that the trade panel issue exclusion and cease and desist orders that would ban imports of the Insta360 products.

GoPro's complaint said Insta360's products, which include action and 360-degree cameras and systems and associated mounting systems and frame, infringe GoPro patents for the "novel and proprietary SuperView, virtual lens, HyperSmooth, and Horizon Leveling technology" used in its HERO and MAX lines.

It said this allows users to stretch image aspect ratios to wider frames, creating an "immersive" viewing experience.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : GoPro cameras US China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGodrej Group SplitGold-Silver Price TodayMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon