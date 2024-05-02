US to probe China's Insta360 over patent violation claims by GoPro

The U.S. International Trade Commission is launching a probe into GoPro claims that patents for its cameras, systems and accessories are being violated by a Chinese firm importing similar products into the United States.

The USITC said in a public notice on Wednesday that the investigation under Section 337 of the Trade Act of 1930 applies to Shenzhen-based Arashi Vision, which makes the Insta360 line of camera products.

GoPro, whose brand name is largely synonymous with the wearable action camera market, has requested that the trade panel issue exclusion and cease and desist orders that would ban imports of the Insta360 products.

GoPro's complaint said Insta360's products, which include action and 360-degree cameras and systems and associated mounting systems and frame, infringe GoPro patents for the "novel and proprietary SuperView, virtual lens, HyperSmooth, and Horizon Leveling technology" used in its HERO and MAX lines.

It said this allows users to stretch image aspect ratios to wider frames, creating an "immersive" viewing experience.