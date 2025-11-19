Want to be Hyderabad's go-to institutional investor, says Kalyan Sivalenka

With its maiden fund already launched, the Hyderabad Angel Fund aims to position itself as the go-to institutional investor of the city, Kalyan Sivalenka, the managing director of the fund, said. In a conversation with Udisha Srivastav, he delved into the fund's aim, its investments to date, the sectors it plans to invest in, the fund cycle, and why it is targeting Series A and Series B companies.

Q: What was the aim of starting a fund? What is the core problem you were trying to solve?

A: The Hyderabad Angel Network has been in existence for quite some time,