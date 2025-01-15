Business Standard

WhatsApp enhances chats experience with 4 new features: Check details here

WhatsApp enhances chats experience with 4 new features: Check details here

WhatsApp users can now react to a message in chats by double-tapping it, instead of using the press and hold gesture

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is getting several new features and design improvements for enhancing the texting experience. This includes new video call-like effects for shared photos and videos, an easier way to create personalised stickers, a new message reaction gesture and more. Here are the details of the new features:   
 
New WhatsApp features: Details
  • Camera effects: WhatsApp says that with new Camera Effects, users can now use the effects that were introduced last year for video calls, in their photos and videos. Users can choose from 30 backgrounds, filters and effects for photos and videos while sharing them in chats.   
  • Selfie Stickers: With the new feature, users can turn their selfies directly into stickers. Within the stickers menu, a new "Create" option opens the camera interface for taking a picture or selecting an existing one. The selected image is then turned into a sticker which can also be edited by the user. The feature is now available on the Android version of the app and will be coming soon to iOS as well.   
  • Share a sticker pack: WhatsApp said that now users can send an entire sticker pack with another contact directly in chats.   
  • Quicker reactions: WhatsApp users can now double-tap to react to messages in chats rather than tapping and holding. Instead of a pre-defined set of emojis, the pop-out menu for reacting to a message now displays the user's most used emojis. Users can still access their other emoji options by clicking the plus symbol on the reaction bar.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

