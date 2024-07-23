WhatsApp explores Airdrop like offline sharing file option on iOS: Report

WhatsApp, Meta-owned instant messaging platform, is planning to launch a new feature with which users can share files on iOS devices without requiring internet connectivity. Similar to Apple’s Airdrop, this feature will make it easier to share files. According to WhatsApp update tracker, WABetaInfo, the feature was earlier being tested for Android users and now might arrive to iOS via TestFlight beta program in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 24.15.10.70. The latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS available on TestFlight shows a Nearby Share feature.

In the beta, the app lets you send files directly to devices nearby using WhatsApp even when there is poor internet connectivity. To transfer files, a QR code is generated that the devices at the receiving end will have to scan. For Android devices, users had to depend on detection of nearby devices. Data could be shared between Android and iOS devices with this feature as it is expected to facilitate cross-platform sharing. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

There is no official date of launch of the feature as it is in early development stages.

WhatsApp has been working on features that make sharing across platforms more convenient. Reportedly, WhatsApp is also testing a new chats migration option, which would allow smartphone users to transfer chats from one device to another without necessitating upload on cloud storage services

WhatsApp is also reportedly planning to launch a new feature to let users create usernames for their profiles. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will allow users to create usernames for connecting with people, removing the requisite of exchanging numbers.