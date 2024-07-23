Xiaomi sets Redmi Pad Pro India launch for July 29: All you need to know

China’s Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Pad Pro in India on July 29. The tablet will be a flagship-grade tablet in Xiaomi ecosystem, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. The tablet is available in select markets already, and now making its way to India. For context, the tablet was introduced in Xiaomi’s home country in April this year.

The Redmi Pad pro 5G will sport a 12.1-inch display of 120Hz refresh rate and support 600 nits of peak brightness. The tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and pack a 10,000mAh battery. At the front, it will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Xiaomi has claimed a standby time of 33 days and 12 hours of video playback. The tablet will operate on its latest HyperOS. The device will feature a quad-speaker audio system with support for Dolby Atmos. It will also be accompanied by Stylus and keyboard.

The tablet will arrive with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and will support up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It will also support up to 1.5TB of expandable storage that can be expanded via microSD card slot. Talking about camera, the Redmi Pad pro will feature a 8MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. It is also expected to support 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Pad Pro had earlier appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, indicating imminent launch in the country. Appearing on certification sites suggests that the device is being officially tested according to the safety standards of the region and will soon be launched in the market.