WhatsApp rolls out new security feature 'Account Protect', more: Details



Account Protect: Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp announced the roll-out of a number of privacy and safety features. Together the features form a layer of protection that gives users privacy and control over their conversations while messaging. These features are being rolled out in a phased manner and will be available to everyone in the coming months. Here is the list of security features:



Device Verification: This feature will enhance the security of the user's account while transferring it to the new device. It will send a prompt on the user's old device asking them to verify that they want to move their account to another device. It will also alert the users to an unauthorised attempt of moving their account to another device.



Automatic Security Codes: With the roll-out of 'Device Verification' feature, WhatsApp aims to protect users from malware that can take advantage of their phone without permission and use their account to send unwanted messages. With no user action needed, the company has added checks to help authenticate their account and protect them if the device is compromised.

Also Read WhatsApp introduces 'Online Presence', 'Communities' features: Details here Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media WhatsApp announces 'Message Yourself' feature: What is it and how it works WhatsApp details privacy and safety features rolled out in 2022 WhatsApp Communities: What is it, how it works, and how to get started 11.3% women use payment apps, 6.1% active on gaming apps in India: Report Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate launched in India: Check details Musk renames Twitter's 'Super Follows' feature to 'Subscriptions' Low to mid-priced smartphones now receiving enhanced display brightness Twitter introduces 10K character long tweets amid fight with Substack

For an added layer of security, WhatsApp is rolling out a security feature to verify a user's secure connection, based on a process called 'Key Transparency'. Earlier, users can check this manually by going to the encryption tab under a contact’s info, to ensure they are chatting with the intended recipient. The new feature allows users to automatically verify that they have a secure connection. It means that when users click on the encryption tab, they’ll be able to verify right away that their personal conversation is secured.

