close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Musk renames Twitter's 'Super Follows' feature to 'Subscriptions'

The Subscriptions feature will let you charge users to get access to things like subscriber-only tweets, spaces, and badges

IANS New Delhi
Twitter HQ San Francisco, Twitter

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 1:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has renamed its "Super Follows" feature, which lets you subscribe to individual users to access some exclusive content, to simply "Subscriptions".

Users can find the feature in the "Monetization" section of settings.

"Apply to offer your followers subscriptions of any material, from longform text to hours-long video! Just tap on "Monetization" in settings," he tweeted on Thursday.

The Subscriptions feature will let you charge users to get access to things like subscriber-only tweets, spaces, and badges.

Moreover, Musk said that for the next 12 months, Twitter will not keep any money from users, which they will earn from their monetised content.

"You will receive whatever money we receive, so that's 70 per cent for subscriptions on iOS & Android (they charge 30 per cent) and 92 per cent on the web (could be better, depending on payment processor)," he added.

Also Read

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report

Microsoft's new feature to let users set default apps in Windows 11

Twitter spending $13 million every year on meals at San Francisco HQ: Musk

Microsoft introduces its new 'Canary Channel' for Windows Insiders

Low to mid-priced smartphones now receiving enhanced display brightness

Twitter introduces 10K character long tweets amid fight with Substack

Google's monopoly delayed innovations like AI-based ChatGPT, DOJ says

WhatsApp users need to switch on old phone to use app on new device

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

However, after the completion of 12 months, the iOS and Android fees will drop to 15 per cent, and the company will add a smaller amount on top of that based on volume.

Creators will be allowed to set the price of their Subscription offering by choosing from one of three price points made available by Twitter -- $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99, according to the company.

The tech billionaire also mentioned that the company will also help promote the work of creators on the platform.

"Our goal is to maximise creator prosperity. At any point, you can leave our platform and take your work with you. Easy in, easy out," Musk said.

--IANS

shs/svn/

Topics : Elon Musk | Twitter | Social Media

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 12:00 PM IST

Twitter introduces 10K character long tweets amid fight with Substack

Twitter HQ San Francisco, Twitter
2 min read

Google's monopoly delayed innovations like AI-based ChatGPT, DOJ says

ChatGPT
3 min read

WhatsApp users need to switch on old phone to use app on new device

WhatsApp
2 min read

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

SwiftKey, Microsoft, Bing AI
2 min read

Wagering barred in all forms games, be it game of skill or chance: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read
Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Stock of this conductor manufacturer has zoomed 100% in 2.5 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms
3 min read
Premium

After Supreme Court's verdict, banking frauds in the eye of the beholder

bank frauds, financial scams
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon