Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate launched in India: Check details

Asus ROG Phone 7 series specifications

Asus's ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is an advanced gaming handset with dual nano-sim slots running on the Android 13 Operating system. The smartphones operate on Android 13 based on ROG UI and ZEN UI respectively.



These gaming mobile phones are equipped with a 6.78-inch full-HD (2448 x 1080) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The smartphone company also claims that the display offers 1500 nits of peak brightness.



The ASUS ROG Phone 7 and ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is backed and powered by a 3.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform connected with Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU.



When we talk about the designing part of the smartphone, the ROG Phone 7 comes with the ROG Aura RGB logo on the back, while the Ultimate variant comes with ROG Vision OLED rear display supporting more than 60 animations.



The camera section of the ASUS ROG 7 series is very lucrative as the set-up includes 50MP SONY IMX766 main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP macro camera.



The battery backup offers a 6000mAH battery supporting 65W fast charging.



According to the company, ASUS is using ROG AeroActive Cooler 7 for a better gaming experience.

Asus launched its most-awaited ROG Phone 7 series, which starts at a price of Rs. 74,999. The ROG Phone 7 comes in two models: Asus ROG Phone 7 and Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.The smartphone is designed for gaming and it is equipped with advanced cooling solutions for an uninterrupted use.The ASUS ROG Phone 7 is a successor of its ROG Phone 6 series, which was launched in July last year. The ROG Phone 7 offers 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate offers 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.