YouTube to recommend videos from credible sources in coming months

Google-owned YouTube will list credible news sources on a "Watch Page" which it will roll out in the coming months in India, a senior company official said on Thursday

YouTube music

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Google-owned YouTube will list credible news sources on a "Watch Page" which it will roll out in the coming months in India, a senior company official said on Thursday.
"Today, I am thrilled to introduce 'Watch Page' for news... the Watch Page will recommend videos available from credible sources," YouTube India, head of government affairs and Public Policy, Mira Chatt said at the Google for India event here.
She said that the Watch Page will be rolled out in coming months in India.
Recently, the government asked YouTube to identify fake news channels on its platform.
Sources, however, said that the government has not defined "fake news" in its communication to YouTube.
Chatt said the platform removed more than 2 million videos in India between April and June, 2023 that were violating its policies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : YouTube Google India YouTube channel Google Alphabet Alphabet Inc Sundar Pichai

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon