Lenovo Tab M11 review: Basic, yet makes a good Android tablet on budget

Chinese electronic maker Lenovo has launched in India the Tab M11. The tablet covers the essentials right – has a large and smooth display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a lasting battery, and an optimised Android operating system. On top, there are valuable extras such as 3.5mm audio out and support for digital stylus. These features make it a lucrative tablet in the budget segment, at Rs 17,999. Is it though? Let us find out:

Design

The Lenovo Tab M11 has a sleek flat frame design, complemented by subtly contoured edges that seamlessly merge with its metallic back panel. Divided into two sections, the back panel features a polycarbonate rectangular area at the top in landscape orientation. This segment is encompassed by the metallic panel, hosting the Lenovo branding on the left and a single camera on the right. Notably, the camera sits atop a clear crystal-like module, displaying the camera's specifications.

In portrait orientation, the right side of the frame accommodates a volume button near the top, followed by a microphone slightly below it, and the sim tray towards the bottom. Conversely, the left side maintains a minimalist appearance. Positioned at the top, the Tab M11 houses dual-speaker grills and the power button, mirroring the bottom side, which also features dual speakers with a USB-C port nestled between them.

Interestingly, Lenovo has included a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom's rightmost edge, facilitating the use of wired headphones in both portrait and landscape orientations.

The front is dominated by an 11-inch display framed within evenly proportioned borders, with the front-facing camera centrally located at the top when held in landscape orientation.

The tablet maintains a sleek appearance and with its matte finish on the back, it effectively resists fingerprint marks and smudges. While not the lightest at 465g, its weight distribution ensures comfortable handling even during prolonged use. Moreover, despite the camera's placement towards one edge, the tablet maintains stability when placed on a flat surface. However, it is worth noting that the rectangular plastic strip traversing the back panel may not appeal to everyone's preferences.

Display and Audio

The Lenovo Tab M11 boasts a WUXGA (1920x1200 resolution) IPS display, offering vibrant visuals without sacrificing clarity despite its LCD panel technology. However, at times, there is a perceptible tendency for the display to overexpose white areas to maintain vibrancy, impacting the quality of the visuals. With 400nits of peak brightness, the tablet offers ample brightness when working indoors, but does not feel adequate under daylight. The panel goes up to a 90Hz refresh rate, and although it is not the most snappy given the size of the display, it does not feel laggy or sluggish.

While lacking HDR support, the display provides a satisfactory content viewing experience given its price point. Lenovo refrains from inundating users with display enhancement features, yet it does offer the flexibility to adjust display saturation between standard and vibrant settings.

In terms of audio quality, the Lenovo Tab M11 delivers an impressive surround sound experience through its stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. The audio output is notably punchy with satisfactory bass depth. Although the speakers can fill a large hall with sound, these lack sharpness and sound muffled at peak volume levels.

Software and Features

The standout feature of the Lenovo Tab M11 is the included pen, making it a compelling option for users seeking note-taking and sketching capabilities. The pen itself sports a plastic body and operates on a AAAA battery, conveniently accessed by rotating the top akin to a torch. While the lack of a rechargeable battery may seem a drawback, the advantage lies in its long-lasting performance without the need for additional charging, coupled with the accessibility and affordability of the battery type. However, one notable downside is the absence of a magnetic attachment, making it challenging to secure the pen with the tablet.

Despite this limitation, the pen functions smoothly, facilitating note-taking and casual sketching tasks. Although some users may find a slight delay in responsiveness, Lenovo's inclusion of the pen adds tangible value to the product, enhancing its utility in daily use.

To complement the pen functionality, Lenovo has integrated features into the Tab M11 to elevate its appeal. Preinstalled apps like Nebo and MyScript Calculator significantly enhance productivity, especially when used with the pen. Nebo app is a versatile alternative to Notepad, offering various pen modes such as pencil and highlighter, along with colour customisation options. Additionally, users can create new documents or import PDF files for annotation. MyScript Calculator, on the other hand, allows input using the pen, which enables solving long-form equations alongside regular calculations. While the tablet's software adeptly interprets scribbled characters, accuracy in character identification improves with continued use.

The tablet has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. While the front camera performs admirably in well-lit environments, delivering decent imaging quality for video calls, it is not intended for high-end photography. Similarly, the rear camera serves its purpose well for tasks such as document scanning or reading QR codes.

Based on Android 13, the tablet boasts a relatively clean user interface, with minimal bloatware apps preinstalled, most of which prove useful. Otherwise, the interface closely resembles that of stock Android, ensuring a familiar and intuitive user experience.

Performance and Battery

The Lenovo Tab M11 is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 chip, which while not the fastest available yet has enough performance packed in to adeptly handle everyday tasks without issue. App launches are seamless, and navigating through the user interface is smooth, with no noticeable lag. However, under heavy multitasking loads, occasional hiccups may occur. While the tablet performs well for casual gaming, it is not recommended for running graphically intensive games. For productivity tasks, the pre-installed WPS Office operates smoothly for basic document editing, although inserting images into documents may lead to some lag and slow down.

In terms of battery life, the Tab M11 boasts a 7,040 mAh battery, easily lasting a full day and a few hours with normal usage, including video playback, note-taking, and light gaming. However, its charging speed leaves much to be desired. The tablet ships with a 10W charger included, which takes nearly four hours to fully recharge from two per cent to 100 per cent.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 17,999, the Lenovo Tab M11 provides excellent value by bundling a functional pen, strategically placing a 3.5mm audio jack, and offering LTE connectivity at an affordable price point. Additionally, it delivers satisfactory picture quality for consuming content. However, it does lag in terms of battery and performance.

For those seeking a utility-focused tablet without stretching their budget, the Tab M11 presents a compelling option. However, for customers whose priorities do not include note-taking, exploring alternatives from other brands that excel in areas like battery life, charging speed, and performance might be worth considering.