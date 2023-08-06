A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Pingyuan County of Dezhou City in Shandong Province at 2A shallow earthquake resulted in injuries to at least 10 people and the collapse of numerous buildings, CGTN reported citing a report by the US Geological Survey (USGS).The quake was centred 26 kilometres south of Dezhou city in Shandong province, at a depth of 10 kilometres.Earlier, on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology reported.The earthquake struck at 21:31:48 IST, at a depth of 181 kms.According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was at Latitude: 36.38 and Longitude: 70.77."Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 21:31:48 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.77, Depth: 181 Km, Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.There were no reports of casualties or material damage in the quake.