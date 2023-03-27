close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Farkhar district in Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 25 kilometers South of the Farkhar district of Takhar province in Afghanistan on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported

ANI ANI Asia
Earthquake, quake

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 9:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 25 kilometers South of the Farkhar district of Takhar province in Afghanistan on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

According to the USGS, the quake occurred at 04:53:29 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 124.1 Km.

The epicentre was detected at 36.345°N and 69.912°E respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Recently, a powerful earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes on Tuesday last week shook Afghanistan and the neighbouring countries.

The earthquake's epicentre was 40 Km to the south-Southeast of Jurm district in Afghanistan's Hindukush Mountain in Badakhshan province, bordering Pakistan and Tajikistan, said US Geological Survey.

Also Read

United States: 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala's Iztapa, says USGS

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Western China's Hotan town, says USGS

At least 3 killed, 44 injured after 6.8 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

Earthquake of 4.7-magnitude struck Peru's Atiquipa, says USGS

Musk attacking us as he is stressed about AI safety, alleges OpenAI CEO

Daunting recovery underway in Mississippi as devastating tornado kills 25

2 shot at Gurudwara in Sacramento, sheriff's office searching for suspect

Black kids are 6 times more likely to be strip-searched, says UK report

Will move forward with bill to block TikTok: US House Speaker McCarthy

The north and northeast regions of the country are prone to disasters such as avalanches, landslides, earthquakes and floods. The epicentre of the recent earthquake was 40 Km to the south-Southeast of Jurm district in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, according to US Geological Survey, also jolted Kabul, Kunar, Paktika, Takhar, Laghman, Baghlan, Samangan, Kunduz, Panjshir, Parwan provinces, Khaama Press reported.

Several houses have been destroyed due to the disaster in the crisis-hit country of Afghanistan and serious financial and human losses were reported.

Topics : Afghanistan | Earthquake

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 8:40 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon